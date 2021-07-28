We have all experienced toxicity in the workplace, in family or social relationships or working in a team toward a community goal.
It distracts from productivity, impacts morale and can do irreparable harm. Be on the lookout for these behaviors.
Sometimes it is a single lapse in judgment that can be corrected but it can also be a pattern of behavior. Don’t make the mistake of thinking it is a harmless interpersonal dynamic.
Identify the behavior that will not be tolerated and communicate clearly what the change expectation is. You and your team or family will feel safer and more supported when you stand by your values.
Here are some of the toxic behaviors to look for. Some people are very controlling and will micromanage a project to death. They just can’t let go and unleash the potential in others. They have to have the final say on everything and this can really stall a project.
That passive-aggressive individual will often appear to be supportive on the surface, which makes their jabs unexpected. They are not likely to have an open, direct conversation with you about their disagreement or objections but will find ways to act it out instead. You need to establish a culture that promotes clear communication and a supportive environment so this behavior can be quickly identified and addressed.
Next is the highly competitive personality. Healthy competition can be a great driving force and even build team spirit, but it can turn into competition at all costs to the detriment of others or your public image.
Some people will critique everything, no matter how great your idea. Yes, constructive criticism is necessary, even crucial for growth and development, but some people thrive on pointing out the negative or why an idea won’t work. This too will stifle creativity and can create an environment where it feels unsafe to try new things or take necessary risks.
Next is the personality that blames everything and everyone else rather than taking ownership of their mistake. Of course, you want to account for all potential contributing factors to a problem so you can correct accordingly but this is different. Someone who continually plays the blame game and throws their teammates under the bus for their mistakes is poison. You should endeavor to help create an environment where it is acceptable to make mistakes and model the behavior of owning your mistakes.
Some people live for drama, it lends a bit of excitement to their otherwise dreary lives or creates a diversion from deadlines and responsibilities. They love the limelight, can be emotionally reactive and downright attention-seeking in behavior. Don’t respond to this type of drama, it is exactly what they want. With all of these toxic behaviors, address them quickly and spell out the expectation for behavior change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.