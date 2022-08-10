STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: AMERICAN HISTORY 101
ACROSS
1. Frill on a blouse
6. Consumed
9. Toothy freshwater fish
13. *Site of famous Texas
Revolution battle
14. “Losing My
Religion” band
15. Opposite of crazier
16. Marine polyp
17. “____ Te Ching”,
book
18. Gastric woe
19. *First Catholic
President
21. *Underground
Railroad conductor
23. Knot-tying vow (2
words)
24. Cold transmitter
25. Definite article
28. Popular fairy tale
beginning
30. Woody tissue
35. X-ray units
37. Women in habits
39. It follows eta
40. Quantity of measure-
ment
41. Crosswise, on deck
43. Old flames
44. Carryalls
46. Pavarotti’s song
47. European money
48. Hairy, of plants and
animals
50. Charitable contribu
tion
52. Wrath, e.g.
53. American Girl, e.g.
55. Life story, for short
57. *Louisiana Territory’s previous owner
60. *Infamous 1995
Oklahoma City event
64. Olympic torch, e.g.
65. Toni Morrison’s
“____ Baby”
67. The press
68. Fake duck, e.g.
69. “Home of the brave”
70. Choose by a vote
71. Stink to high heaven
72. Third degree
73. Hazards
DOWN
1. “Boxed” clown
2. Burn-soothing plant
3. Owl’s hangout
4. Saudi neighbor
5. Canadian city on Lake
Erie
6. Bohemian
7. *1773 cargo overboard
8. Bring character to life
9. Rodeo Drive tree
10. Machu Picchu builder
11. Hiking sandals
manufacturer
12. Make a mistake
15. Hand over
20. Ritchie Valens’ 1958
hit
22. Modern address
24. *Grant, Patton or
Sheridan
25. *”Ain’t I a Woman?”
speaker
26. Capital of Vietnam
27. Marks on a
manuscript
29. *Bay of Pigs location
31. Clarified butter
32. Connection in a series
33. Wombs
34. *Dixon’s partner
36. Dance move
38. Go yachting
42. Lou Bega’s “_____
No. 5”
45. Actor Poitier
49. Brown of “Back to
the Future”
51. Cook on low heat
54. Reduce pressure (2
words)
56. Obelus, pl.
57. What refugees do
58. Speed test
59. Crazily
60. Actor Pitt
61. “____ of March”
62. One of Jonas brothers
63. Gangster’s pistols
64. *The New Deal Pres.
66. Campfire residue
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.