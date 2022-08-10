STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: AMERICAN HISTORY 101

ACROSS

1. Frill on a blouse

6. Consumed

9. Toothy freshwater fish

13. *Site of famous Texas

Revolution battle

14. “Losing My

Religion” band

15. Opposite of crazier

16. Marine polyp

17. “____ Te Ching”,

book

18. Gastric woe

19. *First Catholic

President

21. *Underground

Railroad conductor

23. Knot-tying vow (2

words)

24. Cold transmitter

25. Definite article

28. Popular fairy tale

beginning

30. Woody tissue

35. X-ray units

37. Women in habits

39. It follows eta

40. Quantity of measure-

ment

41. Crosswise, on deck

43. Old flames

44. Carryalls

46. Pavarotti’s song

47. European money

48. Hairy, of plants and

animals

50. Charitable contribu

tion

52. Wrath, e.g.

53. American Girl, e.g.

55. Life story, for short

57. *Louisiana Territory’s previous owner

60. *Infamous 1995

Oklahoma City event

64. Olympic torch, e.g.

65. Toni Morrison’s

“____ Baby”

67. The press

68. Fake duck, e.g.

69. “Home of the brave”

70. Choose by a vote

71. Stink to high heaven

72. Third degree

73. Hazards

DOWN

1. “Boxed” clown

2. Burn-soothing plant

3. Owl’s hangout

4. Saudi neighbor

5. Canadian city on Lake

Erie

6. Bohemian

7. *1773 cargo overboard

8. Bring character to life

9. Rodeo Drive tree

10. Machu Picchu builder

11. Hiking sandals

manufacturer

12. Make a mistake

15. Hand over

20. Ritchie Valens’ 1958

hit

22. Modern address

24. *Grant, Patton or

Sheridan

25. *”Ain’t I a Woman?”

speaker

26. Capital of Vietnam

27. Marks on a

manuscript

29. *Bay of Pigs location

31. Clarified butter

32. Connection in a series

33. Wombs

34. *Dixon’s partner

36. Dance move

38. Go yachting

42. Lou Bega’s “_____

No. 5”

45. Actor Poitier

49. Brown of “Back to

the Future”

51. Cook on low heat

54. Reduce pressure (2

words)

56. Obelus, pl.

57. What refugees do

58. Speed test

59. Crazily

60. Actor Pitt

61. “____ of March”

62. One of Jonas brothers

63. Gangster’s pistols

64. *The New Deal Pres.

66. Campfire residue

