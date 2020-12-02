ALBION — An Albion citizen who believes the 16-foot wide alley behind his home should actually be 20-foot wide made another appearance at the Nov. 24 Albion Town Council meeting.
Ray Groves first broached the topic with the council in a meeting June 11, 2019.
At that time, Groves was advised by the town council to get a survey done of the property to determine if the alley width was incorrect.
Groves came to the Nov. 24 meeting of the town council to again bring up the issue. He said he had a survey done, but did not agree with the results.
The council said its powers were limited to deal with the situation, but offered to have its attorney look over the survey that Groves had completed.
Also at the Nov. 24 meeting, the council approved its committee assignments for 2021:
• Christmas and Fireworks — Town Manager Tena Woenker, Casey Myers, Aaron McGinnis, Chris Magnuson, Randy Myers, Carla Fiandt, Sharon Leith, Sandy Petrie and Judy Owen.
• GIS — Don Shultz, Woenker, Public Works department heads and Scott Cole.
• Tax Abatement — Shultz, Magnuson and Woenker.
• Plan Commission — Vicki Jellison, Cole and Woenker.
• Salary, Benefits Package and Insurance — John Morr, Shultz, Woenker, Carol Selby and Cole.
• Hiring — Darold Smolinske, Morr and Woenker.
• Facade Grant Guidelines — Woenker, Morr, Jellison and RDC president.
• Parking and Traffic — Corey Miller, Woenker, Morr, Cole and Shultz.
• Public Works Projects — Smolinske, Magnuson, Woenker, Miller and Terry Forker.
• Cemetery — Woenker, Myers, Miller, Kevin Todd, Jellison, Josh Harper, Selby and Shannon McFarland.
• Wastewater Treatment Project — Woenhker, Shultz, Forker and Smolinske.
• Personnel Policy — Woenker, department heads, Jellison and Shultz.
The council also heard reports regarding two annual departmental get-togethers that have been impacted by the coronavirus.
Albion Deputy Fire Chief John Urso reported that the Albion Fire Department was tentatively planning its annual appreciation dinner sometime for late February.
“We’re going to go ahead and schedule it,” Urso said. “If we have to cancel it, we’ll cancel it,” Urso said.
Albion Town Marshal Scott Cole said the party for his officers have cancelled.
“We don’t think its time to be getting together in a big group with our families,” Cole said.
After consulting with Selby, the council decided it would cancel its regularly scheduled second meeting on Dec. 22.
Selby said she could have all bills that needed to be paid by the council ready in time for the Dec. 8 meeting.
According to Woenker, a meeting scheduled with Wessler Engineering in regards to the town’s sewage ponds would be delayed while testing is done. The testing is with the pellet “socks” that remove ammonia to determine if it can work in town lagoons and how much of this product would be needed to work effectively.
The meeting will be rescheduled for after those test results come back.
Cole reported that the town marshal’s office had received 1,068 calls for service in October. Included in that total were 659 business checks, 35 traffic stops, 14 theft reports and 15 reports of suspicious people, vehicles or activities. Police responded to four reports of domestic situations, three criminal mischief calls and four noise complaints.
