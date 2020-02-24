STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: CANDY
ACROSS
1. Unfathomably deep chasm
6. Lawyer group
9. Factoid
13. Non-flat area
14. Loquacious person’s gift
15. Member of clergy
16. Kitty sounds
17. Mesozoic one
18. All thumbs
19. *Who’s Pieces?
21. *Life ____
23. Comic book cry
24. Evening in Roma
25. Boar’s mate
28. Bank deposit
30. Actress Ali or singer Tim
35. Flying saucers
37. Yeahs’ opposers
39. One of the Muses
40. Ancient region of western Europe
41. *Sweet bear
43. In a little while, old-fashioned
44. Like a neon sign
46. Fashion’s “New Look” inventor
47. Weasel’s cousin
48. Cash in credit card points, e.g.
50. “Good grief!”
52. The Old Man’s turf
53. Tucked in
55. Sine ____ non
57. *”Gimme a break” bar
60. *Egg with a surprise
63. Southwestern hut
64. Step on it
66. Small Asian ungulate
68. What radiology and biology have in common
69. Chihuahua’s cry
70. a.k.a. Ernest?
71. Japanese money, pl.
72. Blitzed
73. Industrious
DOWN
1. Similar to an adder
2. View from a moving train
3. Yesteryear
4. Shopping ____
5. Creates disorder
6. Forever and a day
7. *Hershey made the first American milk chocolate one
8. Belittle
9. Have supper
10. Tennis serving whiz
11. Memorial Day solo
12. “The ____ of Racing in the Rain”
15. Fast and lively
20. Increasing
22. Location of ulna
24. Hindered
25. *Principal candy ingredient
26. Allowed into a bar, e.g.
27. Past tense of will
29. Glorify
31. SI unit of mass
32. Raja’s wife, pl.
33. Do penance
34. *Famous fictional bar
36. ____ gin
38. Smoke plus fog
42. Baghdad resident
45. Not strongly
49. CEO’s deg.
51. Fertilized
54. C2H5
56. “J’____” by #46 Across
57. Green superfood
58. Desktop picture
59. Facebook photo links
60. Not disregarded, as in a promise
61. Marine eagle
62. Surprise at a speakeasy
63. *Almond-induced state
65. Cardinal 3
67. Bovine hangout
