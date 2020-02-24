STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: CANDY

ACROSS

1. Unfathomably deep chasm

6. Lawyer group

9. Factoid

13. Non-flat area

14. Loquacious person’s gift

15. Member of clergy

16. Kitty sounds

17. Mesozoic one

18. All thumbs

19. *Who’s Pieces?

21. *Life ____

23. Comic book cry

24. Evening in Roma

25. Boar’s mate

28. Bank deposit

30. Actress Ali or singer Tim

35. Flying saucers

37. Yeahs’ opposers

39. One of the Muses

40. Ancient region of western Europe

41. *Sweet bear

43. In a little while, old-fashioned

44. Like a neon sign

46. Fashion’s “New Look” inventor

47. Weasel’s cousin

48. Cash in credit card points, e.g.

50. “Good grief!”

52. The Old Man’s turf

53. Tucked in

55. Sine ____ non

57. *”Gimme a break” bar

60. *Egg with a surprise

63. Southwestern hut

64. Step on it

66. Small Asian ungulate

68. What radiology and biology have in common

69. Chihuahua’s cry

70. a.k.a. Ernest?

71. Japanese money, pl.

72. Blitzed

73. Industrious

DOWN

1. Similar to an adder

2. View from a moving train

3. Yesteryear

4. Shopping ____

5. Creates disorder

6. Forever and a day

7. *Hershey made the first American milk chocolate one

8. Belittle

9. Have supper

10. Tennis serving whiz

11. Memorial Day solo

12. “The ____ of Racing in the Rain”

15. Fast and lively

20. Increasing

22. Location of ulna

24. Hindered

25. *Principal candy ingredient

26. Allowed into a bar, e.g.

27. Past tense of will

29. Glorify

31. SI unit of mass

32. Raja’s wife, pl.

33. Do penance

34. *Famous fictional bar

36. ____ gin

38. Smoke plus fog

42. Baghdad resident

45. Not strongly

49. CEO’s deg.

51. Fertilized

54. C2H5

56. “J’____” by #46 Across

57. Green superfood

58. Desktop picture

59. Facebook photo links

60. Not disregarded, as in a promise

61. Marine eagle

62. Surprise at a speakeasy

63. *Almond-induced state

65. Cardinal 3

67. Bovine hangout

