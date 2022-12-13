EMMA — The final possession did not play out the way Westview coach Chandler Prible had it drawn out.
But it didn’t have to be.
Junior Luke Helmuth, who finished the game with six points, made an acrobatic play by throwing the basketball into the hoop off-balance while being guarded for a game-winning buzzer beater as the Warriors stunned Northeast Corner Conference rival and Class 2A No. 6 Central Noble, 51-50.
“The final play was kind of broken down,” Prible said. “We were supposed to throw it to Brady coming back to the top, but he tried to curl back down to the basket and then got hung up and some guys fell, so Luke had to just go make something happen. It was good that it was enough of an instinct for him to just go be aggressive like that.”
Seniors Brady Yoder (17 points), Jethro Hostetler (10) and junior Wiley Minix (10) scored in double digits for the Warriors. Junior Wade Springer added eight.
In a tooth-and-nail type game where Westview’s (3-2, 2-0 NECC) biggest lead was nine and Central Noble’s (2-1, 1-1 NECC) was seven, neither team could put together a strong enough run to leave the other in the dust, and it showed in the final two minutes of the game.
Central Noble senior Conner Lemmon (13 points) made a 15-footer in what was ultimately the last basket for the Cougars with 2:17 left to give Central Noble a 50-43 lead, before Westview came storming back.
With under two minutes to go, Hostetler began the run with a layup to bring the Warriors within five. Forty seconds later, Springer hit two big free throws with 1:14 remaining to trim the lead to one possession.
The Cougars then made a costly mistake, giving the ball right back to Westview on a 10-second backcourt call, which the Warriors capitalized on with a jumper from Hostetler to trail 50-49.
After being intentionally fouled with 9.3 seconds to go, Pliett missed the front end of a one-and-one and Westview took possession again when the ball was knocked out of bounds.
The free throw miss and out of bounds play set up the game-winning shot from Helmuth, which capped the eight-point comeback victory for the Warriors.
Despite the free throws late, the game was well-disciplined on both sides, as Central Noble was just 1-for-4 from the free throw line and the Warriors were 3-for-6.
“Part of it is we did a good job of not fouling but also [Central Noble] finished well inside,” Prible said. “I think with the 1-for-4, a couple of those were off of and-ones.”
Late in the first quarter, the Warriors seemed like they had the Cougars’ number, largely spurred on by three straight 3-pointers (two from Springer and one from Minix) to get Westview an 18-9 lead, before Central Noble junior Sam Essegian (4 points) scored with 33 seconds in the period and junior Drew Pliett (9 points) hit a buzzer beater to cut it back to four.
The run would increase to 15-4 more than halfway into the second, before Westview would be able to find scoring late to head into the locker room tied 30-30 at halftime.
Central Noble junior Isaiah Gard was key in keeping the Cougars in the game the first half, scoring 14 of his game-high 18 points in the first 16 minutes.
With the win, Prible picked up his first victory against father-in-law and seventh-year Cougars coach John Bodey.
“That part feels good,” Prible said. “I’ll enjoy that one. We probably won’t talk about it for a little while because of the way that it ended, but that was exciting.”
Other scorers for Central Noble were juniors Jackson Andrews (6 points) and Sam Essegian (4 points).
In the junior varsity game, Central Noble won 40-35, led by freshman Simeon Gard with 12 points. Sophomores Carter Wilkinson and Jayden Tilley were also in double figures with 10 each.
Juniors Micah Miller (13 points) and Eli Atra (12) led the Warriors.
Central Noble led 13-7 after the first quarter, 25-14 at halftime and 40-35 after the third.
Westview plays tonight at Elkhart Christian, and Central Noble plays host to NECC and county foe West Noble on Friday.
