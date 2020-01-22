Albion Chamber grateful for
Christmas volunteers
To the editor:
On behalf of the Albion Chamber of Commerce and the Christmas in the Village Committee, we would like to thank everyone who came out for our annual Christmas in the Village celebration. It is a portrayal of genuine Christmas Spirit to see all of our friends and neighbors lined up and down the street awaiting the Christmas Parade. We hope you had an amazing Christmas with family and friends.
We would like to thank our Christmas Committee for all of their hard work and an amazing job. The Christmas Committee was: Tiffany Lower, Steve Hook, Phyllis Herendeen and Tammy Luce.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the parade. The parade was MAGIC and an overwhelming success. Thank you for your encouraging words. Our First Place Parade Winner: Jack Owen and Family; Second Place Parade Winner: Roberts Farms; and Third Place Winner: Teegarden’s Ironworks LLC.
Thank you for all of our parade participants: Police Departments, Fire Departments, American Legion Riders Post 246, Central Noble Schools, Steve Kirkpatrick with Century 21 Bradley Realty, Bowen Center, Noble County Special Olympics, Destiny Family of Faith Church, Baseline 4X4 Outfitters, Miss Limberlost Scholarship Organization, Noble County Republicans, Jack Owen and Family, SL Home Improvements LLC, Northeastern Center, The Strand, Springfield Township 4-H, Doc’s Hardware, Robert Bosch Corporation, Northeast Indiana Youth Cheer, The Parts Store, The Elf and Lady Grinch, Josh Rosenogle with Orizon Real Estate, Noble REMC, Albion Rotary, Cub Scout Pack 3111, Teegarden’s Ironworks LLC, Noble County Highway, Roberts Farms, Pulver Asphalt Paving Inc., Northeast Indiana “Mild to Wild” Jeepers, Noble County Saddle Club Riders, DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association, and our Saddle Club Pooper Scoopers.
We would like to thank all of the businesses downtown who held open houses: Doc’s Hardware, Pizza Depot, A Thyme to Remember, Eddie’s Quick Mart, Ragan Chiropractic, Hughes Insurance, Newman & Newman LLC, and Grace Christian Church.
Congratulations to our $25 Chamber Buck Winners: Lanette McGuire, Dave Banks, Sacha Daniel and Peggy Stolte. Our Triva Game prize winner was Grant Krider, who won a $25 Gift Certificate to the Dairy Queen. The Albion New Era did a wonderful job covering the parade and helping with this event.
Thanks to all who decorated the Christmas tree on the Courthouse Square and for all of the beautiful Christmas decorations downtown: Randy Myers, Chris Magnuson, Sharon Leitch, Trent Schlotterback, Tammy Luce, Sandy Petrie, Albion Parks Department, Town of Albion, and Albion Street Department. We couldn’t have done it without the help of Stefen Wynn, Albion Town Hall, Albion Police Department and the Albion Fire Department. Thank you to Jim and Loree Sprague, Jennifer Steffey and Kelly Parks for helping with our event. We appreciate the Central Noble School Corporation for allowing us to line up our parade at the school.
Thanks to Scott Cole, our emcee, Santa, Mrs. Claus and Santa’s Helper. Thank you to Don and Sally Merriman and Doc’s Hardware for hosting Santa this year. We appreciate the Saddle Club and the Draft Horse and Mule Association for bringing Santa into town. Thank you to everyone who came out to see the Christmas Parade, visited our businesses, stopped in at the S.T.A.R. Team’s Craft Bazaar, said hello to Santa, helped us light the Christmas tree, and sang Christmas carols. It was a special and wonderful night and everyone had a great time.
On behalf of the Albion Chamber of Commerce, we would like to wish you an amazing New Year! We hope that many blessings will be poured out in our community, in your family, and upon your loved ones in 2020!
Blessings,
Tammy Luce, chairperson
Tiffany Lower
Steve Hook
Phyllis Herendeen
