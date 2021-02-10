50 years ago, Feb. 10, 1971
Central Noble Junior High released its third quarter honor roll. Earning all A’s were seventh grader Dan Phares, eighth graders James Might, Jan Morgan and Chris Worman and ninth grader Mike Mawhorter.
Mr. and Mrs. Ben A. McNeal of Churubusco announced the engagemet of their daughter, Vickie Christine, to Dr. David C. Gordon, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlton C. Gordon of Vincennes.
And in that edition under the local news category:
• Leland McCoy, Green Township Trustee, was in Albion on business Tuesday.
• Remember this is the month we honor George Washington and Abe Lincoln. Oh, for men of their stature today.
• Albion Township Trustee Francis Brown was in Indianapolis and visited the General Assembly, which was involved in legislation of interest to township government.
45 years ago, June 2, 1976
Army Private Jack A. Applegate, 19, son of Mr. and Mrs. James Applegate, Albion, completed nine weeks of advanced individual training on May 6, 1976 at the U. S. Army Infantry Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisianna.
Specialist Four Robert C. Gagen III, Albion, received the Pershing Professional Badge on April 30, 1976, while assigned to the 56th Field Artillery Brigade in Schwabisch Gmund, Germany. He was awarded the badge for outstanding achievement and devotion to duty.
Marine Corporal Stanley Parrett, 22, son of Mrs. Donna Kohne of Albion, had participated in Operation, “Solid Shield ‘76,” as a member of Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 264, homebased in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Russell Kelham, LaOtto, had been named Senior Citizen of the Year in Northeastern Indiana by the Northeast Area III Council on Aging.
25 years ago, Feb. 14, 1996
In a flurry of town meetings, U.S. Rep. Mark Souder toured Noble County, meeting with constituents on the way. Addressing the most frequently asked question first, Souder discussed the current budget impasse. “The budget debate has monopolized action,” said Souder. “Every single bill is becoming an authorizing bill under Pres. Clinton.”
A special meeting was planned for Albion’s new fire station it was decided at the most recent Albion Town Council meeting. Planners for the new fire station met with Councilmen Rick Anderson and Matt Smith to go over site plans for the structure. Council member Howard Berkes was absent. Plans called for the building o be situated on land near the Noble County Sheriff’s Department and would contain apparatus bays for 10 trucks as well as office, training and living space.
Student of the month nominees at Central Noble High School were Adam Dellinger, Tonia Wysong, Heather Keister, Dana Smith , Charlene Gaerte, Kerry Clark, Jes Reeve, Sergie Mozdivok, Mitch Bortner and Mike Krider.
Athlete of the week was Central Noble boys basketball player Kyle Lock. Lock led the Cougars in scoring in games against Fairfield and Hamilton, scoring a combined 30 points in the two contests.
Holly Spohr, John North and Matt Hosted were among the 4-H members recognized by the Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District for their outstanding work in the area of forestry during the district’s annual meeting.
10 years ago, Feb. 9, 2011
Noble County Prosecuting Attorney Steven Clouse had selected Jim Mowery as his chief deputy prosecutor effective March 1, 2011. “It is exciting to have someone of Mr. Mowery’s caliber and experience joining the office,” Clouse said. “He has proven over the years to be an attorney with a penchant toward detail and a strong work ethic.”
St. John Lutheran School sixth grader Michael Lehman of Kendallville won the Noble County Spelling Bee held at Central Noble High School’s Center Stage Auditorium. Blake Isham, a Central Noble Middle School student, was runner up.
Winners of the 2011 Pack 3111 Pinewood Derby were Parker Reed, first; Jeffery Yoder, second; Gabe Schultis, third; and Dillen Noland, fourth. Best Sportsmanship was awarded to Blake Coplin. Best Design went to Hunter Hendrickson.
4-H Carnival door prize winners were Derrick Meyer and Wesley Palmer of Albion; Nathaniel Powell of Cromwell; Nathan Richards and Tristin Frick of Kendallville; Riley Yermasek and Nichelle Phares of Ligonier and Molly Goings of South Milford.
Athlete of the Week was Tyler Rimmel of the Central Noble wrestling team. Rimmel earned his second straight regional championship. Rimmel’s current season record moved to 35-2.
Central Noble girls basketball seniors were Emily Gunder, Cassi Cochard and Sarinna Dazey.
