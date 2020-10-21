ALBION — With the holidays fast approaching, SHOPNoble is announcing more opportunities for small businesses to promote their products and services free to consumers.
SHOPNoble, an initiative brought to Noble County by local economic development partners, is helping raise awareness of the many opportunities to shop local to support small businesses. This support, now more than ever, is critical to Noble County’s economic recovery from the affects of the coronavirus, because eight of every 10 local businesses are sole proprietors, gig workers or employ fewer than 10 people.
Gig workers are independent contractors, online platform workers, contract firm workers, on-call workers and temporary workers.
Inspired in part by the success of local farmers markets this summer, SHOPNoble plans to launch a digital Holiday Shopping Gallery. This online “catalog” will exclusively feature small Noble County-based businesses offering products and services that fulfill holiday gift-giving needs. The gallery will go “live” on SHOPNoble’s website on Nov. 2. Information provided by those who have or will submit their business profile to the SHOPNoble website will be used to set up the gallery.
“We hope to see a lot more of our local crafters and gig workers submit their business profiles soon so that the holiday shopping gallery will become a valuable resource for local consumers,” said Lori Gagen, marketing director for the Noble County Economic Development office, one of SHOPNoble’s founding sponsors.
Other sponsors include all five area chambers of commerce and Visit Noble County.
Among the items shoppers will find in the digital Holiday Shopping Gallery will be Made in Noble gift baskets, curated by SHOPNoble. These will be available for purchase by pre-order to receive in time for Christmas. SHOPNoble’s website currently has an automatic pop-up box that links to a form for makers to pitch up to three Made in Noble products for the gift basket promotion.
SHOPNoble plans to purchase products beginning Oct. 26, so makers must submit their products for consideration by Oct. 25.
“We have seen the great creativity and diverse products people right here in Noble County have offered at farmers markets this summer,” continued Gagen. “That’s when we came up with the idea to let our local makers pitch their products to us for Made in Noble gift baskets to sell on SHOPNoble. We will buy the products, create, market, and sell the baskets, and fulfill orders before Christmas.”
Gagen says orders will be taken for baskets beginning in early November for about a month, with fulfillment scheduled to begin on Dec. 14 and wrap up by Dec. 18. The easiest way for someone to participate in any current or future SHOPNoble initiative is to submit their business profile on the website using the “Add a Business” link. Consumers can use the website any time, and follow SHOPNoble on Facebook and Twitter for announcements.
In addition to the holiday promotions, SHOPNoble is also in the first phase of rolling out a new customer loyalty platform called ShopLoyal. Several local retailers are in the early stages of registering as participating merchants. Once registered, a merchant can invite their customers to become “insiders”. Using a mobile app, insiders can learn about exclusive discounts, new product arrivals and other announcements communicated by the merchant.
The platform is free for two years for any Noble County locally owned small business during a pilot program launch of the platform locally. Those interested in learning more about ShopLoyal, or any SHOPNoble initiative, can call 636-3800 or email info@noblecountyedc.com.
