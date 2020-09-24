ALBION — Previously, Central Noble was concerned with its assessed value relating to the budget, noting that other districts, while trying to craft their own budgets, saw decreases in state allocations.
However, Central Noble Business Manager Ty Osenbaugh said in a budget hearing Tuesday that the district’s assessed value has not dropped, letting them plan for a budget of $14,665,701 for next year.
No members of the public were present at the budget hearing, which lasted 11 minutes.
The budget will be up for approval at Central Noble’s next board meeting on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Central Noble Superintendent Troy Gaff thanked Osenbaugh for his work putting the budget together, especially during pandemic uncertainties, and took time after the brief hearing to give district updates.
At the last meeting, some board members brought up a concern they had heard that not every student had the school-provided computer they needed to be able to do school work.
Gaff said the school ordered additional devices for high school staff to use, because they were being supplied with student devices for the time being.
Now, 20 student computers will be given back to students, and Gaff said it will take about one to two weeks for the new devices to be programmed and shipped to Central Noble.
Gaff said that now, only one student is without a device, a problem not caused by lack of access. The past few days, Central Noble administrators took stock of devices from students’ homes to make sure all technology was accounted for.
Osenbaugh updates board members on progress for installing new energy-saving LED lights in both the elementary and primary schools.
“We will see a difference in energy consumption,” Osenbaugh said. “We have to.”
