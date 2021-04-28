ALBION — She’s a Fort Wayne native who went to high school in Auburn, to college in Winona Lake and now finds herself in Albion.
Tori Gallagher, 21, has been named the facility manager at the Augusta Hills Learning, Recreational & Community Center at 2080 W. C.R. 300N, just west of Albion.
“I love it,” she said of her new job. “It has so much opportunity.”
Gallagher has come in on the ground floor. The community center had its soft opening April 1 and she’s been there from literally before Day 1 as things have been put together.
“It’s been fun to watch,” she said of the center’s progress. “I can see myself doing this for awhile.”
After graduating from Lakewood Park Christian School in Auburn, Gallagher went to Grace College. She graduated with a degree in sports management in 2020.
“This fits really well with my major and what I studied,” she said.
Gallagher’s boyfriend is from Albion. And by being in the Albion-area, she learned that the center was being put together.
“I went on the website and asked if they had any job openings,” Gallagher said. “And here I am.”
In the early going, she has kept herself busy with assisting in developing policies and procedures for the center. She has also been involved in membership activities.
The community has responded well to the center in its early stages. Even before April 1, there were more than 50 registered members.
The people she has met has only reinforced her decision to take the job.
“It’s been fun to meet people through here,” Gallagher said. “It’s a good all-around community center. There’s a lot to come.”
The center would like to see Zumba, yoga and other classes starting, but in the early going, the elevated walking track and the pickleball courts in the new gymnasium have been very popular.
“I’ve learned so much about pickleball,” Gallagher said. “I didn’t know what it was until about a year ago.”
Gallagher is no stranger to athletic endeavors. She played soccer and basketball in high school, and spent some time as a manager for the Grace College women’s basketball team.
“It was a good experience,” she said of the latter.
When she’s not working, Gallagher enjoys chilling out.
“I’m a pretty relaxed, home-bodied person,” she said. “I like watching sports. I enjoy walking.”
