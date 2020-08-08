ALBION — Boiled down, the health department is a different type of office compared to most county departments.
While offices like the assessor, auditor or treasurer are filled with clerks working on computers, processing paperwork and helping customers with bureaucratic issues, the health department draws a contrast.
Yes, it does do some administrative work like issuing food service permits and approving plans for septic systems, the health department also operates like a clinic or doctor’s office, seeing patients for immunizations. And, in the midst of a pandemic and marshaling a public health response, it stands on the front lines in battling infectious diseases in the county.
In the end, when given more thought, county leaders decided that it was better both financially and service-wise to keep the health department separate and not put it in the planned $15 million county annex building downtown.
Instead, the health department will be relocating to the county’s Weber Road facility after other offices eventually vacate that building to head to their new offices in the annex.
Although the county has primarily been building the new downtown annex as a way to consolidate most government operations under two roofs — the courthouse and the annex — the change to not bring the health department with ended up being more about what’s best for its mission as opposed to having everyone in one place.
“Ideally I would have liked to put everybody up there and have one centralized location,” Commissioner Gary Leatherman said. “It did create some unknowns having the health department up there and as we looked at the bigger picture of putting them in Weber Road facility, it seemed to fit the equation so much better.”
One of the main components of the change was the desire for the health department to have its own entrance to the new annex.
Currently, the annex is set up to have one main entrance with a security checkpoint that anyone entering the building would have to enter. But the health department wanted its own entrance primarily for its clinic, so that patients — many of them children — wouldn’t have to go through the front.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, said trying to create that second entrance was not only costly but logistically difficult, mainly because in the spirit of security, if people aren’t going through the front door the county wouldn’t want people using the health department entrance to be able to access the rest of the building.
“It would be extremely expensive to try to separate them out to not have security. It would be on an order of magnitude more expensive to not have them there,” Smith said. “It really didn’t make sense in the new building.”
Leatherman said the COVID-19 pandemic has also given additional insight. If, for example, in this pandemic or any other that may come in the future, if/when a vaccine is developed and needs to be deployed widely, would the county want those people coming through the annex?
Another consideration, Leatherman said, was with the layout of the new annex being “bays” with different offices’ access via a main central hall, would the county potentially want small children — who may be extremely unhappy about either having to get or having just gotten pricked with needles — in the building with other business offices?
At Weber Road, the health department would be the only office there, taking up about 75% of the current facility with room to grow if needed, as well as its only parking lot and singular access, so that it can be a gathering point if future public health needs require it, Leatherman said.
There is also a financial component in the change.
While the county could still likely keep the health department downtown and stay under the maximum $14.8 million the county can borrow for the project, doing so might squeeze out the county’s ability to take on alternates such as a storage basement under the new annex, Smith said.
Moving the health department to a facility already owned by the county and with need of minimal renovation to make it functional, the county is able to shrink the footprint of the building a bit and create more cushion for the construction, Smith said.
Leatherman said he’s always viewed the annex project as always being a long-range solution to Noble County government’s sprawl across Albion. The project isn’t intended to be a five- or 10-year fix. The goal is to estimate and accommodate the county’s needs for the next 30-50 years.
Putting the health department to Weber Road, after further investigation, became more and more clearly the best option long-range, Leatherman said.
“I think when you look forward 30, 40, 50 years down the road with all the unknowns in today’s society … it leaves them room that they can simply expand a little bit,” he said.
