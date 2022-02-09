(Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on Albion entrepreneur Nick Busche, who has announced plans to resume manufacturing in Albion.)
ALBION — Retirement?
It may just be one of the few things Nick Busche won’t ever do well.
Busche, 60, received an abatement from the Noble County Council in January on up to $2.6 million in improvements at the three-building complex he has retained ownership of at the intersection of S.R. 8 and C.R. 150E, just east of Albion.
Busche had turned Busche Performance Group into more than a $100 million machining juggernaut. He eventually sought out a private equity group in 2014 to invest in the operation because some original investors had chosen to divest.
Relationships soured, and in November 2018, Busche stepped away.
A 1-year non-compete agreement took him away from manufacturing.
He and LeAnn Gray crossed some items off their bucket list. They visited New England. They traveled to Washington, D.C, when the cherry blossom were in their full glory.
Busche enjoyed those things. But he wasn’t done working. Not by a long shot.
“I never had a vision of retirement,” he said. “I’m not wired that way. I’m ready to plug in for another 10-12 years.”
Plug-in is a great way to describe his energy and passion for what he does. He is able to draw on seemingly endless reservoirs of energy. And that energy needs an outlet.
“He was not done with anything,” Gray said. “It’s in his blood. He doesn’t like to be just doing nothing. He likes projects.”
For Busche, just maybe the problem with retirement is that all things are possible. And he needs an impossible challenge.
Bushe has set his sights on taking his latest business, NA Busche, to the same lofty heights as his old one.
And he’ll do it using the same formula he used to create his first empire. Putting the customer first. And being willing to change.
He knows he’s going to need to adapt to an employment environment that has changed significantly since 2018. Today’s worker is more concerned with quality of life issues than past generations.
That’s why he is considering putting his new operations on four, 10-hour days, giving everyone a three-day weekend.
It’s not like Busche has ever been rigid. Customers would come to his factory and audit his manufacturing processes, which were known for their speed, accuracy and reliability.
“We changed with every audit,” Busche said.
He embraces his company’s ability to deliver on the fly.
And the company was at its best when time was short and there was no margin for error.
Busche recalled the time John Deere called him. It was 2009, and the farm implement giant had had a parts supplier go out of business. If John Deere couldn’t find someone else to manufacture the part in 10 days, it would have to stop an entire combine production line.
Could Busche’s company make the part? Nick said yes.
“We never quoted them,” Busche said. “We never saw the plans.”
John Deere sent the tooling required to make the part, but it was unusable. So Busche and his team put together new tooling and had begun manufacturing the critical part so John Deere didn’t have to miss a beat.
“We thrive under pressure,” Busche said. “We try to make the impossible happen. We delivered performance. We had an army here that could do anything. You miss things like that. Things are humming.”
“Nick knows how to win, that’s the bottom line,” Klint Kammerer of Kammerer Dynamics Inc., a metal fabrication shop, said. “He knows how to make it work. He’s extremely focused. I’m convinced he thinks ‘no’ means ‘yes.’”
Kammerer said Busche has that rare combination of incredible drive and incredible focus.
Kammerer, Metal X CEO Danny Rifkin and Larry Hiler of Hiler Industries have worked with Nick Busche for years.
“He will always be successful because he will not accept defeat,” Rifkin said. “He is a very driven, passionate, active entrepreneur. I was always impressed with his drive.”
“Nick very much pays attention to detail,” Hiler said. “He requires his people to pay attention to detail. He’s very good at leading people.”
Busche has been well served in the past by continually seeking to grow.
Busche Performance Group had sales of $3 million in 1998. By 2003, sales were $40 million, jumping to $58 million in 2008. The company eclipsed the $100 million sales level in 2012 at $112 million.
By 2017, two key acquisitions had led to $365 million in total sales for the year.
Busche’s sales growth averaged 34.5% in its first 10 years, then 22.7% over the next nine, which included the Great Recession.
It’s a philosophy Busche has always had.
“We’re not running a company,” Busche said, “we’re building a company.”
He said if he ever finds himself just managing what he’s got, that will be his cue to retire.
And everyone knows how well that turned out.
Now he’s fired up the furnace to get back at it. And it’s burning hot.
Busche, who grew up in York Township milking cows on the family dairy farm, has built one machining empire. And he’s chomping at the bit to build another.
“I would have never dreamed of this,” Busche said. “(But) I believe if one man can do it, any man can do it.”
Twice.
