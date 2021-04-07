STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: SCIENCE 101
ACROSS
1. Type of tide
5. Sin over tan
8. Schooner pole
12. Part of temple floor plan
13. Made a basket
14. *Main artery in the body
15. *____-carotene
16. Swear, not curse
17. Reputation-damaging gossip
18. *Physicist of theory of relativity fame
20. Salty drop
21. Turn upside down
22. Mark on Pinterest
23. *Everything around us
26. Porch in ancient Greece
30. Not St. or Blvd.
31. Percussion instrument
34. “Aim High... Fly-Fight-Win” org.
35. Walks like Long John Silver
37. “Dog ____ dog”
38. Like TV or phone in 2021
39. Measuring roll
40. Catch in a net
42. Gorilla or orangutan
43. Pull-over parkas
45. *One of B-vitamins
47. Anger
48. Open disrespect
50. Full of excitement
52. *Explanations that can be tested and verified
55. Words to live by
56. Sword handle
57. Large West African republic
59. “Encore!”
60. Unrivaled
61. From a second-hand store
62. Cleopatra’s necklace
63. Second solfa syllable, pl.
64. Makes stitches
DOWN
1. Pick up a perpetrator
2. Dueling weapon in “The Three Musketeers”
3. ____ Spumante
4. Treat for Dumbo
5. Witches’ get-together
6. Egg-shaped
7. Made with stitches
8. *Product of mass and velocity of an object
9. *Equals length times width
10. *Alpha Centauri A., e.g.
11. Toni Morrison’s “____ Baby”
13. Like rheumy eyes
14. On the move
19. Four-eyes’ gear
22. Short for “politician”
23. Tiny European republic
24. Type of flu
25. Moderato, e.g.
26. ToupÈe spot
27. *Scientist Newton
28. *Wrist bones
29. More than occasional
32. Department store department
33. “Pow!”
36. *Mendeleev’s ____ table
38. Bake, as in eggs
40. Make bigger
41. Persnickety
44. *Ar, inert gas
46. Bad blood
48. Use a shoe polish
49. *Smallest units of life
50. Jason’s ship
51. Wheel inside old clock
52. God of thunder
53. Alleviate
54. Boatload
55. Tom of “Tom and Jerry”
58. Dog tags
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.