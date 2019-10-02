ALBION — The Noble County Public Library will have multiple new materials beginning in October.
Adults: “The Butterfly Garden,” by Dot Hutchinson; “Courting Mr. Lincoln,” by Louis Bayard; “The Favorite Daughter,” by Kaira Rouda; “Keep You Close,” by Karen Cleveland; “One Good Deed,” by David Baldacci; and “The Refuge,” by Ann Gabhart.
Teens: “Illustrated Classics for Teens Kidnapped,” by Robert Louis Stevenson; “Pride & Prejudice,” by Jane Austen; “Sense & Sensibility,” by Jane Austen; “Bridge of Clay,” by Markus Zusak; “The Ring & the Crown,” by Melissa De la Cruz; and “With Malice,” by Eileen Cook.
Kids: “Awesome Ambulances,” by Tony Mitton; “Blended,” by Sharon Draper; “Dinosaurs Love Cheese,” by Jackie French; “Don’t Push the Button!” by Bill Cotter; “Go to Bed, Blue,” by Bonnie Bader; “Pig the Stinker,” by Aaron Blabey; “Rain, Rain, Go Away!” by Caroline Church; and “Wishtree,” by Katherine Applegate.
New movies on DVD: “Avengers: Endgame,” PG-13, (also on Blu-Ray); “Descendants 3,” rated G; “A Dog’s Journey,” PG; “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” PG-13; “My Little Pony: Trick or Treat” (kid’s movie); “Rocketman,” R; “The Secret Lives of Pets 2,” PG; and “The Sun is Also a Star,” PG-13.
TV series: Albion — “The Big Valley” season 2; Avilla — “Agatha Raisin,” season 2; Cromwell — “Orange is the New Black,” season 6.
Storytimes for October will be Tuesday Oct. 15 and 29 at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. and Thursday Oct. 3 and 17 at 6 p.m. Theme is “Twinkle-Toes!” this month.
P.A.L.S. will be Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9:15 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.; and Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m.
Water sensory play theme with the book, “Water, Water Everywhere!”
Afterschool Unplugged will be Tuesdays from 3-4 p.m. It’s fall! All month we will be making caramel apples and eerie edibles!
These programs are at CN Primary School in Wolf Lake and CN Elementary School in Albion.
Oct. 8 — CN Primary first grade, 3-4 p.m. Oct. 15 — CN Primary second grade, 3-4 p.m. Oct. 29 — CN Elementary third-fifth grades 3:30-4:30 p.m. There will be no programs during CN fall break, Oct. 21-25.
Teen programs: Snack 4-5 p.m. Stop into The Vault for amazing treats from around the world!
Dinner and a movie Thursday, Oct. 17. Stop in the Shultz Room for a silly & scary evening of FUN! And of course, pizza! Registration is required for this event.
Halloween decorations Oct. 21-22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop in anytime from 9 to 5 and craft a fall or Halloween decoration of your choice!
Book Discussion group will read “Little Fires Everywhere,” by Celeste NG. Discussion will be Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
All NCPL branches will be closed for an in-service day Monday, Oct. 14.
