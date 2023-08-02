ALBION — It’s far more than a name change.
Far more, even, than rebranding.
The entire mission focus has changed at the former Chain O’ Lakes Correctional Facility south of Albion.
The new goal at the Chain O’ Lakes Community Re-Entry Center? To get the men who are serving the end of their sentences ready for life back in the world.
“We are trying to de-institutionalize them,” Doug Foley, public information officer, said. “We want to get them reintegrated” into society.
Since current residents are going to be leaving regardless, the new philosophy wants to ensure they are more prepared for what life is like on the outside.
That’s why:
• Strictly set meal times at the facility? A thing of the past.
• The old yellow prison jumpsuits? Replaced with civilian clothes.
• You don’t like your state-issued mattress? Buy a new one from your commissary funds. The same with sheets. and pillows
The facility still monitors closely the types of things brought into the facility, but family can bring in clothes.
Plans are in the works for card swiping at the laundry facilities. Residents would have to pay to do their laundry, just like people on the outside do.
The residents have appreciated the changes in policy, including not having to wear a prison uniform. In the past, the facility’s community outreach had groups of men in prison yellow doing volunteer work.
“That was a stigma,” Foley said.
Volunteer work remains a critical part of the new formula.
“You’ve got to start by serving other,” Warden Charles Bowen said. “Be a part of something larger than yourself.”
Being selfish is what brought most of the men to the facility, Bowen said.
The volunteer part of the program is critical.
“It’s to make them feel a part of the community,” Foley said. “These are just men that have made mistakes and want to come back from it.”
The system
Inmates who are sentenced to serve state prison time are first sent to the Reception Diagnostic Center in Plainfield to determine where they will serve their time.
Chain O’ Lakes has always been a minimum security facility, meaning no violent or sex-crime felons were eligible. That remains part of the standard today.
But in the past, the diagnostic center has sent some inmates to Albion immediately. In the past, an offender at Chain O’ Lakes had 5 years or less to serve on their original sentence.
Today, only inmates who have served time in larger institutions — who have 36 months or less to serve — are eligible to apply for Chain O’ Lakes.
Inmates have to request placement at Chain O’ Lakes. People with significant disciplinary issues in larger institutions need not apply.
To qualify, offenders at larger institutions had to take advantage of programming available at their prior locations — showing good attendance and participation.
“They work to get here,” Bowen said. “Nobody gets here by accident.”
Some of the current residents at Chain O’ Lakes have spent 15 years behind bars. With their first taste of real freedom imminent, the re-entry facility wants them prepared for that eventuality.
To that end, the work policy has changed. It used to be, offenders could apply to work outside of the prison on crews for the Noble County Surveyor’s Office and with the state park.
Today, all inmates are required to not only work, but to volunteer as well. Re-entry program residents volunteer at the Central Noble Food Pantry for example.
The volunteer work must be done for a not-for-profit entity, Foley said, then added Chain O’ Lake is always looking for partners in the community.
“We are limited somewhat,” Foley said. “But if we can do it, we do.”
Once a resident has spent some time at the facility and has proven their willingness to work — and work well — at the state park, surveyor’s office or similar activity, they can achieve special privileges.
Included in those privileges is the chance to take welding classes at Ivy Tech in Fort Wayne. Other special privileges, gained through volunteer work and following the rules, include special trips. In recent months, residents have been taken to a play in South Bend and to a museum in Fort Wayne.
Work release emphasis
Perhaps most importantly, they can qualify for the facility’s work release program.
Seven years ago, Chain O’ Lakes has three people in its work release program.
Today? Forty of the 98 residents are on work release, according to Sgt. Cheston Coe, a corrections officer at the facility. When at capacity, there are 140 beds. The goal would be to have between 60-90 residents of that total involved in work release.
The remainder would be in the observation process, trying to earn their way into the work release program.
To qualify, a resident has to be approved by a team of staff members. Residents need to have had at least two good work evaluations, a completed resume, write an essay why they should be selected and have completed a certain number of community volunteer hours.
Once all those boxes have been checked — and their disciplinary record is evaluated — residents are eligible to work outside the facility.
Some Chain O’ Lakes Community Re-Entry Center residents have worked at Carlex in Ligonier, Maple Leaf Farms in Milford and Dexter Axle in Albion, among other industries.
“We try to get them into jobs… they’ve been certified in,” Coe said.
Foley said Coe’s involvement in the policy changes has been substantial. Bowen agreed.
“He is absolutely the standout leader with this transition,” Bowen said. “He really took charge. That guy’s a leader.”
Residents then have the ability — under supervision — to spend some of what they earn, including paying child support and helping to pay bills for people at home.
It also gives the residents the opportunity build a little nest egg for themselves.
“We’ve had guys here who’ve left with $20,000,” Foley said.
A resident with a full-time job when he leaves the facility is less likely to re-offend.
Likewise, a resident who has re-learned responsibility through the increased freedom at Chain O’ Lakes, will have that pattern of responsible behavior to fall back on.
The switch in emphasis has had a positive affect on discipline, Foley said.
If someone does have a minor issue?
“We put them back in the yellow (jumpsuits),” Foley said. “They hate it.”
Foley said the changes are a work in progress as staff figures out what aspects are working or what new initiatives need a little tweaking.
Eyes are firmly set on the main goal — turning out people who are less likely to come back.
In many ways, it’s a revolutionary concept.
“We’re going to make history,” Foley said. “Anybody can house them. It’s our mission to make them a better person than whey were when they got here. We’re going to keep planting the seeds.”
The genesis
Bowen has been warden since 2014 at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center.
In 2018, he was given dual responsibility with both South Bend and Chain O’ Lakes.
Almost immediately after taking over in Albion, he began to implement changes to the program with the goal of preparing residences for the outside world, not merely to house them until their sentences had run their course.
“The idea was to model Chain O’ Lakes after South Bend,” Bowen said.
Bowen’s true rehabilitation roots were formed shortly after being a deputy sheriff in Virginia. He wasn’t working too long in the department before a new sheriff picked him to lead the work release program.
Bowen saw firsthand what the right motivation could do for people who had made mistakes.
“I saw men actually changing,” he said. “I saw raging alcoholics become recovering alcoholics.”
Bowen has taken that transformative potential he found through work release into the department of correction.
“We’re trying to get them so they can be productive,” he said.
