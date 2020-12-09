ALBION — If you love your home, you want to see it thrive.
Teresa Tackett knew that wasn’t going to happen in Noble County — at least in the Noble County Planning Department — if things kept going the way they were.
The department had become a revolving door of plan directors after Kenneth Hughes left to take a similar position in his hometown in coastal Georgia. A new plan director came in, but only last eight weeks before leaving for a job in another county.
“I was going to afraid it was going to keep happening,” Tackett said.
The Noble County plan director is responsible for interpreting and enforcing the guidelines set forth in the Unified Development Ordinance which governs such things as the creation of rural subdivisions, setbacks from public rights of way required for building projects and the placement and restrictions for large animal confined feeding operations. In short, the UDO is an organized vision of how the county should develop in regards to land use.
“How do we want to see things grow?” Tackett said.
Rome City Town Manager Leah Pranger told Tackett if she didn’t apply for the position herself, Pranger was going to do it for her.
So that’s what Tackett, an administrative assistant to the planning director for the last 7 1/2 years, did. And she got the job.
“The Noble County Plan Commission has recognized that Teresa Tackett possesses the skills and experience that we believe will produce effective leadership in the challenges of planning for the future of Noble County and administering our zoning ordinance,” said George Bennett, president of the Noble County Plan Commission and a Noble County councilman. “As a long-term resident of Noble County, Teresa knows our communities and countryside and many of our citizens and shares the values and priorities that are the essence of our county.”
“It kind of just fell into place,” Tackett said.
With her experience in the Noble County Planning Office, she got the job. Because of the departures, she’d been the person running the office in the various time gaps between departures and hires.
“I’ve had to support the office at that point anyway,” she said.
Bennett said Tackett is just the person to oversee the growth in Noble County.
“Teresa has demonstrated that she has the ability to learn and master the technical aspects of zoning ordinances and the vision to identify new challenges that Noble County will face,” Bennett said. “She is attentive to detail, while also being a skillful communicator, who is at ease while interacting with others. As a group, our Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals is looking forward to working with Teresa.”
Tackett said she has the best co-workers and that makes the job enjoyable.
The variety of what her work entails will keep Tackett’s interest, she said.
“I won’t get comfortable in this job,” she said. “This ordinance is so flexible and breathable. I like where I’m at. It has challenged me. I have had to learn.”
When Tackett’s husband, Mike, had to move to northeastern Indiana for work 30 years ago, the couple could have lived pretty much anywhere.
The couple chose Kendallville, finding a house to rent which was owned by Henry Karst. The rent was a little too high, but when Karst learned the Tacketts were Catholic, the rent price came down enough to make it affordable.
“It was a God moment for us,” Tackett said. “I ended up getting involved at (the Immaculate Conception Church).”
Kendallville just fit.
“It became home,” she said.
Mike and Teresa are very active, and that makes Noble County a nice place to be.
“There’s a lot of offer here if you are the outdoorsy type,” she said. “We are at Bixler Lake four times a week.”
The couple enjoy running, hiking and kayaking.
