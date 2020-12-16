Wayne Mowry
COLUMBIA CITY — Wayne F. “Dugan” Mowry, 98, of Columbia City, Indiana, formerly of rural Wolf Lake, Indiana, died at 6:58 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he had been admitted earlier that day.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1922, in Keyser Township, DeKalb County, Indiana, a son of the late Daniel E. and Mary (Burtzner) Mowry.
At age 6, the family moved from Garrett to Charter Oak and then to Wolf Lake, where he attended Wolf Lake High School.
He joined the U.S. Navy, serving in WWII, until receiving his honorable discharge in 1946.
On April 8, 1945, he married Essie Elizabeth “Esther” Mowry. They had always made their home in the Wolf Lake area. Esther died on Oct. 23, 2016.
Mr. Mowry began his work career with International Harvester in Fort Wayne, and then at Woolen Mills in Columbia City. He finished his work career with Dana Corporation in Fort Wayne, where he had 25 years of service. Throughout his life, he farmed and did construction work.
His passion in life was his Belgian draft horses. His farming centered around maintaining his horses by bailing hay throughout the growing season for feed, crafting harnesses, and attending numerous county fairs for show and pulling contests. He always carried a pocket knife and enjoyed whittling wood into small horse figurines, which he gave to his grandchildren. He was a former member of the Northern Indiana Draft Horse and Mule Association.
He and his wife always planted a large vegetable garden, usually yielding far more produce than they could use, distributing the abundance to family and friends. He was a former member of Wolf Lake United Methodist Church and the Wolf Lake Cemetery Association.
Wayne is survived by his three daughters, Sue Ann (Gary) Williamson, of Columbia City, Sally (Terry) Cripe, of North Webster and Sandra Kay Harrold, of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and a brother, Lionel Mowry, of Angola.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by brothers, John, George, Nelson and Daniel Mowry; sisters, Treva Bodey and Louise Rosenberry; a grandson, Mark Williamson; a great-grandson, DJ Maxwell; and a son-in-law, Steve Harrold.
A private graveside service will be held at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Columbia City.
Memorials are to Northern Indiana Draft Horse and Mule Association.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
