The killdeer is a summer resident of northern Indiana. It’s range, in summer, is from the Atlantic Coast west to the Rocky Mountains and from the Gulf of Mexico north to Canada.
It’s an early fall migrant, gone from Indiana and the other northern states of the U.S. by October. In winter it’s a resident of Mexico and Central America. Yet, I saw one in Indiana last October.
I saw it near my home in northern Indiana early in the month. It flew across the road in front of me early one morning and landed in our pasture.
I didn’t think then about it being the first killdeer I’d seen in several days. But as I drove I thought about it, realizing that it was the first killdeer I’d seen in days and the latest in the year I ever remembered seeing one. I didn’t see another that day, nor have I seen another since that day.
Killdeers are shorebirds, maybe the most common shorebirds, to us, in summer. But they’re gone from Indiana by October, gone for the winter, all this year, but one.
The killdeer is described in one of my books as “a common noisy breeding Plover of the plowed fields and pasture lands.” It is also common in summer from the East Coast west to the Rocky Mountains and from the Gulf of Mexico north to Canada. The winter range of the killdeer is in South America.
The killdeer, the “common noisy breeding Plover” of my book is not really a plover. But it is a wader and a shorebird. Other birds of the same family are the sora, gallinules, oyster-catchers, sanderlings, sandpipipers, true plovers, turnstones, woodcock, curlews, phalaropes, willet and still more, a total of seventeen families of birds. They range in size from the phalaropes which are only 5 or 6 inches tall to oystercatchers which are 20-22 inches tall. All have relatively long legs though not as long as herons and cranes which are also waders but are not classified as shorebirds.
Shorebirds are usually seen in or along shallow wetlands, lakes and ponds, streams and rivers. The killdeer is also seen commonly in grasslands and in plowed fields, as commonly as in wetlands. From my books again, killdeer are especially fond of freshly plowed fields where they feed on worms, grubs and bugs which makes them popular birds with farmers. They also feed on mosquitoes, ticks and deer flies which makes popular with bird watchers and other outdoorsmen.
Killdeers are noisy birds. They’re described as highly vocal in several of my bird books. Their call is their name, kill-deer, kill-deer, kill-deer, dee dee, dee. They announce it over and over and over throughout the day.
Phalaropes are unusual in that the male is the incubator, the nanny of a pair. Male and female phalaropes mate, then the female deserts the male. He incubates the eggs, feeds the nestlings and when the young are old enough, leads them from the nest and shows them how to find food on the ground and feed themselves.
Shorebirds are wetland birds, waders, not swimmers like ducks and geese. They range in size from smaller that a robin to as tall as a great blue heron. They occur in summer from the Atlantic to the Rockies, from the Gulf of Mexico to Canada. They migrate, go south of the border between Texans and Mexico for the winter.
One of the most common and one the most widespread of the shorebirds is the killdeer, the bird I saw near my home in northern Indiana one day last October.
I have not seen it or another killdeer since.
