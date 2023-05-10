ALBION — A chance encounter at the Albion Post Office led to an opportunity for a group of men at the Arc Noble County Foundations.
Albion Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers went to the post office to do some mailing. Myers happened to run into the Arc Noble County Foundations employee Sara Rawles.
Myers struck up a conversation. He needed 50 birdhouses for placement at various locations in town. Could the Arc supply them?
That was March. The parks department and the Arc agreed on a contract.
Last week, the Arc supplied those 50 birdhouses.
And all of the Arc’s clients were paid more than the minimum wage for their efforts.
“We’re trying to get people jobs,” Arc Foundations Director Kay Craig said. “This was perfect for us.”
For Austin Slone, it was his first time working with a drill.
It’s the kind of opportunity that fosters personal growth. Growth that can be utilized in the private sector.
“We would have never known that Austin has mechanical ability,” Craig said. “I couldn’t do what Aaron was doing.”
“It’s a good experience,” Slone said. “It’s not that hard.”
Long known for contracting for piece-work with companies, such as putting together wiring harnesses, the focus has shifted.
“We’re out in the community a lot more,” Craig said.
And the Arc is working to put more and more of its clients into the regular work force. Arc clients are working at the Humane Society of Noble County and at the Albion Dairy Queen.
Craig wants everyone to know the contributions clients can make to an employer.
Finding out what those contributions might be is greatly assisted by opportunities such as the one Myers presented.
“This is a path to it,” Craig said. “It’s a path to find out what they can do.”
All Arc employees are paid minimum wage or higher.
The Arc operates a cafe at the Community Learning Center in Albion and a diner at its Albion location. The Arc also makes seasoning salt and chocolate-covered pretzels for sale to the general public.
There is still some subcontract work being down by clients in Albion, but more and more, the aim is to get Arc clients mainstreamed.
They have something to give, and need to be allowed to contribute. And get a wage for it.
The Albions Parks Department welcomed the birdhouses — and the chance to work with the Arc.
“He’s very community minded,” Albion parks employee Stan Tipton said of Myers.
“Noble County has been nothing short of positive of what we do,” Craig said, “especially Albion.”
Anyone with a business or volunteer opportunity for the Arc can contact Craig at 636-2155.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.