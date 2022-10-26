Generally not one to toot his own horn, but …
While the beautiful wife stayed at home with our two hell hounds to guard the East Gardens from a potential Russian invasion or illegal Department of Justice search of our abode, I took the 22-year-old boy and the 19-year-old girl on a fishing trip to Michigan recently.
That’s not the part which merits me patting myself on the back.
I brought them back.
Which considering the circumstances, was nothing short of heroic.
It started like this. The girl texted two hours before our luxury jet was scheduled for take-off and asked if she should stop for some fast food before coming home from college.
I told her I would get her and her brother something to eat after we fueled up the jet.
As we pulled into the gas station, the boy asked about getting fed.
The girl, my precious little peanut, pointed to a thoughtful goody bag the wife had prepared for us for the trip. The bag contained all sorts of sweets and chocolates to munch on.
The girl further pointed out that the World’s Greatest Beautician would be providing supper immediately after our 5-hour journey had ended. The snacks would tide us over, she insisted.
I agreed. We got some drinks at the gas station and headed back to the jet.
The girl then piped up, “Where are you taking me to eat?”
Considering the conversation she herself had initiated scant minutes earlier, I was surprised. I said, “We are going to eat the snacks the beautiful wife has prepared and then have supper once we get to the resort.”
By the look on her face, you would have thought I had forbidden her to ever eat again.
Here’s where it gets a little delicate.
In a strong, some may call it loud, voice, she informed me in no uncertain terms that we would be driving to get her something to eat. She was having, uh, punctuation issues, she said, and that if she wasn’t fed — and fed immediately — there would be…
Flames coming from her eyes and black tire-fire smoke coming from her ears, she let the threat dangle out there. And at that moment, I knew she was the World’s Greatest Hair-Cutter’s granddaughter.
Thoughts of the Apocalypse rumbled through my mind. We were six minutes into a five-hour trip. If I just bailed out the cockpit window, how long could I possibly be laid up?
I tried to meet her gaze, but averted my eyes. Afraid? I was terrified. I honestly didn’t know if I could put the jet into gear.
Her brother, God love him, pointed out that she had, in fact, said stopping to eat wasn’t necessary because of the aforementioned.
She denied it. Denied the wording. Denied the gist of the conversation. Denied I was even her father.
Because of my finely honed survival instinct, I turned the jet into the drive-thru at Wendy’s. She ordered 17 chicken sandwiches. I said nothing.
The rest of the trip? It was actually great.
We fished the heck out of it for three days. The last day? We fished for five hours in 39 degree weather in a heavy rain with winds gusting to 35 mph.
We never had a bite. The kids were real troopers with not a complaint, even as the rain soaked through our clothes and we shivered in the boat.
Plans for eating on the way home? They were finalized BEFORE we left the resort.
