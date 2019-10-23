ALBION — Any Harry Potter fan remembers the Sorting Hat — the scrunched-up, curmudgeonly old thing that’s plopped onto Harry’s head to place him in house Gryffindor for his time at Hogwarts.
Though Albion isn’t home to the world’s premiere school for witchcraft and wizardry, it does have Central Noble Elementary, which just started its houses this year.
The concept is similar to Harry Potter, with modifications. The entire school even had a sorting ceremony when school started this year.
Central Noble’ Technology Integration Specialist Brian Wesson helped put together the curriculum behind the house system, and thought a great way to get kids excited about it was to hold a program to induct them into a house.
Wesson noted that in the Harry Potter books, it turns out the protagonist chose his own house.
“I wanted to implement a self-selection process like that,” Wesson said.
So, at the beginning of the school year, each student chose an item they liked, like a paintbrush, a phone or flowers and told Wesson what they picked. He would hand them a colored piece of paper that they took to the stage with them.
Then, their house was announced to a room full of their friends cheering them on.
Central Noble has six houses, each with its own name, color, symbol and traits. Each house has its own teacher and staff leaders, too.
The houses are named integritas, compassio, acomodare, fortitudo, gaudium and effractarius.
The traits in each house, like joyful, academic mastery and natural science of gaudium house, each stand to represent Central Noble’s continuing mission to build upon its portrait of a graduate vision.
That vision is a combination of skills and attitudes that the school, the surrounding community and potential employers have all said they want to see in a graduating senior from Central Noble.
Before they graduate, though, the house system serves as a powerful tool for school unity, since houses span grade levels and classrooms, grouping younger students, older students and teachers who might not have had them in their classes together.
Each week, the houses have lunch with the other kids and teachers in their house, go to recess and have some learning time together. They also trade school news team responsibilities and meet with each other and their house leader teachers to update each other.
It gets the whole school involved, not just the kids, and helps to bridge gaps, Elementary Principal Jared Knipper said.
“Sometimes, you feel like you’re in isolation as a fifth-grade teacher, because you don’t get to know some of the other kids,” Knipper said.
Tabitha Faltermeier, a fifth-grade teacher in house gaudium, said the Harry Potter-esque system won over the kids, and now, they’re fully involved in bonding and getting to know each other, just as the teachers are.
“It’s a good way for all the teachers to get to know the kids in the school, not just your own classroom,” Faltermeier said.
Fifth-grade student Elliana Antunez in house acomodare said she gets excited for house meetings every week, and her favorite part of the system so far was choosing their theme song, which, by the way, is Thunder by Imagine Dragons.
“Everyone had different ideas,” Antunez said. “It was kind of funny.”
Knipper pointed out that the house system isn’t just for bonding, but it embodies all aspects of education in his school, whether that be from STEM classes to social-emotional learning.
“Kids can participate in whatever they want to, but each house embodies those traits that we’re focused on,” Knipper said.
The house system also incorporates a discipline system, where if one student misbehaves, points could be taken away with an explanation of expectations. On the other hand, if one student acts as a model for the others, points could be added.
There’s also a tangible aspect to the discipline system, too — well-behaving students can be rewarded with clear, plastic coins Wesson designed and made himself.
As special prizes later on, Wesson said he’s able to burn basically any image into the coins, which might include teachers’ faces.
Central Noble by far is not the only school in the country to have a house system. Some other schools use actual Harry Potter houses, but not all embed them into their curricula.
There’s research supporting what Central Noble and other schools with house systems have incorporated into their learning processes.
In one peer-reviewed study published in the journal Educational Leadership, a social house system in a junior high school returned tenfold what educators invested.
“As a result of the program, the schools’ suspension and bullying rates have significantly decreased. Student achievement also improved, as measured by a rise in the school’s Academic Performance Indicator test scores,” according to the study.
Wesson said he and Knipper were careful to plan this system together to make it worth the time they’re spending on it. He’s serious about it being grounded in the school’s curriculum, not a gimmick that will eventually fizzle out.
“It has a lot of benefits that I think we’re going to be seeing in the future,” Wesson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.