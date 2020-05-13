ALBION — The Chain O' Lakes Festival may have been canceled, but the Albion Fire Department has decided to still hold its annual fish fry as a take-out-only affair, and offering chicken instead of tenderloin as the second option.
The fry will take place from 4:40-7:30 p.m. at the Albion Fire Station, 210 Fire Station Drive, on Wednesday, June 10.
Prices are $11 for adults, and $7 for children.
The fish fry, a decades-long fundraising tradition for the Albion Fire Department, is normally held on the Wednesday of the Chain O' Lakes Festival. Although the festival was canceled this year due to the coronavirus situation, fire department members decided to go ahead with the event.
"It's very important to the auxiliary," Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber said. "It's their only fundraiser."
A representative from Huntington-based Dan's Fish Fry, which contracts with the department, told Amber that the company had remained busy selling fish at a variety of events this spring as a carry-out only offering.
The one hiccup was the virus had played havoc with Dan's obtaining the tenderloin option for diners.
The auxiliary decided to go with chicken instead.
Logistics are still being worked out, but the goal will be to make things run as smooth and safe as possible.
"Nobody will be allowed to get out of their car," Amber said.
As details are ironed out, more information regarding the flow of traffic will be released, he said.
Firefighters went over guidelines and standards issued by the state regarding take-out eateries before making their decision to go ahead with the event.
"It didn't seem like anything we couldn't handle," Amber said.
Firefighters handling food will be required to wear masks and gloves.
