ANGOLA — Trine University does not want to jeopardize the strong start it has had to the fall semester, university President Earl D. Brooks II said in an email to alumni, faculty, staff, students and parents.
While the COVID-19 infection rate on campus remains at very low levels, Brooks told the Trine community that the nation has not reached a point in the pandemic where it would be safe to host Homecoming and Family Weekend, originally scheduled for Oct. 9-11, and has cancelled the event.
“Inviting alumni and families to campus could also place our alumni and guests at unnecessary risk, which is also something we are simply not willing to do,” Brooks said.
Brooks acknowledged that the news is disappointing to many. Trine’s homecoming festivities attracted more than 9,000 to campus last year.
“We know that our alumni treasure this annual opportunity to catch up with classmates and friends, and that families truly enjoy feeling the excitement of our bustling campus during a beautiful fall homecoming. And, of course, faculty and staff view homecoming as one of the highlights of every school year,” he said.
Brooks said that as soon as the time as right, “we will return to welcoming alumni and friends back to campus so we can celebrate those things that make Trine such as special place.”
“In the meantime, we will continue to use other means to keep the entire campus community connected and celebrate student accomplishments however we can,” he said.
