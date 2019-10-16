ALBION — Shop towels and gloves.
Those items continued to be flushed down toilets at the Albion Industrial Park, which clogs the lift station which services that area.
During the Oct. 8 meeting of the Albion Town Council, that issue was addressed.
The council approved the purchase of a new grinder/chopper pump for the lift station to service the industrial park.
American Pump and Repair submitted the only bid for the project at $38,533.
Councilwoman Chris Magnuson asked if the industries in the area had been talked to about contributing to the project. Wastewater Superintendent Terry Forker said company officials had been spoken to, but they had not been informed of the exact cost.
Forker said regardless of whether the companies contribute or not, the town needed the grinder/chopper pump, which should be able to handle the waste being flushed.
“We’re down to one pump,” Forker told the council. “The pump is worn out.”
The grinder/chopper pump has the capability of not only grinding the items flushed, but chopping them into small enough pieces that they will pass through the system without clogging the lift station.
The purchase price will get the town:
• two 7 1/2 horsepower grinder/chopper pumps;
• a new control panel; and
• infrastructure within the lift station.
The council unanimously approved the new system, but Magnuson asked that the town continue to pursue contributions from the companies which are causing the problem.
“They’ve shown an interest in helping to solve the problem,” Council president Vicki Jellison said.
Also at the meeting of Oct. 8, the council heard a report from the Albion Park Department’s Stan Tipton that work to fix the Croft Ditch that runs through Hidden Diamonds Park was successful.
On Aug. 20, the Albion Town Council voted to sign an interlocal agreement with the Noble County Surveyor’s Office to fund half of the fix, which involved laying approximately 956 feet of matting along one of the banks to shore it up.
The cost to the town was $36,210, according to town officials. The Albion Redevelopment Commission had already voted to fund the town’s portion from TIF funds.
Erosion had eaten away more than 20 feet into the park.
The matting was laid by a local contractor in mid-September.
“It came out very well,” Tipton said. “I think it’s really going to work.”
There was one section of the matting that needed to be adjusted, according to Tipton, but the Noble County Surveyor’s Office was taking care of it.
