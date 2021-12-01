ALBION — ‘Twas the season of Christmas, and all through the village, Albion was excited...
The annual Christmas in the Village Celebration will be held in downtown Albion from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and will be followed on Saturday by Breakfast with Santa at the Albion Fire Station from 8-11 a.m.
This year’s Christmas in the Village theme is Christmas Memories.
Some downtown businesses will be open, and The Fox Den, The Strand and Hometown Mix will host special vendors for the event.
The Christmas in the Village Light Parade will start at 6 p.m. Line-up begins at 4:45 pm at Central Noble Schools on the west side of the school along Cougar Court.
Lighting of the Christmas Tree Ceremony will be after the Parade at approximately 7 p.m. This will take place on the northeast corner of the Noble County Courthouse Square.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will greet the children after the tree lighting ceremony. Doc’s Hardware will be hosting Santa this year at Doc’s Hardware Rental Center located on Jefferson Street.
Spectators can enter to win a Golden Ticket while visiting Santa and Mrs. Claus. Four Golden Ticket winners will receive a $25 Be Noble gift certificate.
The Noble County Public Library is sponsoring a live reindeer for the community to enjoy between 7-8 p.m. in the Celebration Station Alley beside Albion Pizza Depot.
Christmas in the Village is sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce, S.T.A.R. Team, Noble County Public Library and the Town of Albion. Contact Tammy Luce at 609-6186 or email tammy@brickarkinn.com for additional information.
On Saturday, the Albion Lions Club will be holding its Breakfast with Santa event from 8-11 a.m. at the Albion Fire Station. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, milk, juice and coffee.
Tickets for a boys and girls bike raffle can be purchased for $1 each or six for $5. Winners need not be present to win. Children can also have their picture taken with Santa.
There will also be face painting, balloon animals and children identification kits. The Lions Club’s citrus sales — oranges and grapefruits — will also be held.
