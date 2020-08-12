STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: BACK TO SCHOOL
ACROSS
1. *Egg-like curve in math class
5. a.k.a. stand-up paddleboard
8. Not in good health
11. Flick part
12. *Roll ____
13. Aerosol can emanation
15. On the mountain peak, e.g.
16. Arm bone
17. Grind down
18. *Proud jacket owner
20. Trident part
21. “Walking ____ ____”
22. Blazer or Explorer
23. Unit of money in Norway, pl.
26. Semiconductor additives
30. Farm layer
31. Agave alcoholic drink
34. Amos or Spelling
35. Analyze
37. Geisha’s sash
38. South Korean metropolis
39. Capital of Ukraine
40. T.S. Eliot’s “Old ____’s Book of Practical Cats”
42. Get firm
43. Temporary
45. Table linens
47. Where bugs are snug?
48. Nostradamus and such
50. Type of rich soil
52. *Where one graduated
56. Boatload
57. *Chemistry classrooms
58. Lake in Scotland
59. Arabian chieftain
60. Corset rod
61. Encore!
62. Former Chinese leader
63. “____ the ramparts...”
64. Arctic jaeger
DOWN
1. *Type of spoken test
2. *Class president candidate wants it
3. Loads, two words
4. Greek money
5. Game ragout
6. Of #16 Across
7. Architect’s drawing
8. Used to eliminate wrinkles
9. Serve soup, e.g.
10. Sodium solution
12. Arrow poison
13. Establish, two words
14. *As opposed to public
19. Hostile force
22. “La” precursor
23. Shade of Dockers
24. Pine juice
25. Beginning of illness
26. *Valedictorian’s spot
27. Gallows’ rope
28. Comparative form of “true”
29. Muddy or sandy
32. *2020 classroom venue?
33. NCIS network
36. *GPA, technically
38. Ingratiating behavior
40. George Orwell’s Napoleon
41. On pins and needles
44. Grapevine news
46. Part of Old Testament
48. *Olden day notebook
49. Imprison
50. Dharma teacher
51. Three-layer cookie
52. “The Sun ____ Rises”
53. Pippin’s last name, “The Hobbit”
54. Boring hue?
55. Actress Perlman
56. Eric Stonestreet on “Modern Family”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.