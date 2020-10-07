STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: IN THE KITCHEN
ACROSS
1. Capital of Ghana
6. Paris in Tour de France
9. Wild ox of India
13. Admiral’s group
14. “Mele Kalikimaka” wreath
15. Julian Barnes’ “The ____ of an Ending”
16. Telephone company
17. Acronym in a bottle
18. Birth-related
19. *Set briefly on fire
21. *Separate solids from fat in melted butter
23. *Crusty dessert
24. Uncouth person
25. Westminster broadcaster, acr.
28. Coffee break spot
30. *Scald quickly in boiling water
35. Like desert
37. Like Civil War reenactment battle
39. *Like old chips
40. Delhi dress
41. Subculture language
43. *Good or bad it emanates from stoves
44. “As the World ____”
46. Like Jekyll and Hyde’s personality
47. This over matter?
48. Encryption device, a.k.a. ____ machine
50. Practice in the ring
52. Low-____ image
53. Competitive advantage
55. NBA coach “____” Rivers
57. *Dissolve browned food bits with liquids
61. *Thicken by simmering
64. Love, to Catherine Deneuve
65. Pigeon sound
67. Pianist’s exercise
69. Resembling a fish
70. Hawaiian Mauna
71. Smart candy?
72. Tire swing holder
73. Bruin legend Bobby
74. *Yummy reward
DOWN
1. Back of the boat
2. Staff symbol
3. Text messenger
4. Short version
5. Like number 1 to hydrogen
6. Besides
7. Opposite of paleo-
8. ‘70s music genre
9. Wheel in grandfather clock
10. ____-perspirant
11. Defender of skies
12. Count on
15. Growls angrily
20. What lighthouse does
22. Williams sister’s return
24. On account of
25. *Turkey action
26. Hitler’s Eva
27. Wispy clouds
29. *Incorporate an ingredient
31. Niels Bohr’s study object
32. Rock bottom
33. Star Wars attacker
34. Shepherds’ flocks
36. Sound at door
38. ____sack
42. Clearing in the woods
45. Viscous
49. Wood-shaping tool
51. Capybara, e.g.
54. GEICO’s mascot
56. Like a button, but more so
57. Cuckoo
58. Dubai dignitary
59. Departed
60. Debussy’s “Clair de ____”
61. Serengeti sound
62. *Preserve by adding salt
63. Old Norse texts
66. “____ the ramparts...”
68. D.C. time
