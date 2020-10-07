STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: IN THE KITCHEN

ACROSS

1. Capital of Ghana

6. Paris in Tour de France

9. Wild ox of India

13. Admiral’s group

14. “Mele Kalikimaka” wreath

15. Julian Barnes’ “The ____ of an Ending”

16. Telephone company

17. Acronym in a bottle

18. Birth-related

19. *Set briefly on fire

21. *Separate solids from fat in melted butter

23. *Crusty dessert

24. Uncouth person

25. Westminster broadcaster, acr.

28. Coffee break spot

30. *Scald quickly in boiling water

35. Like desert

37. Like Civil War reenactment battle

39. *Like old chips

40. Delhi dress

41. Subculture language

43. *Good or bad it emanates from stoves

44. “As the World ____”

46. Like Jekyll and Hyde’s personality

47. This over matter?

48. Encryption device, a.k.a. ____ machine

50. Practice in the ring

52. Low-____ image

53. Competitive advantage

55. NBA coach “____” Rivers

57. *Dissolve browned food bits with liquids

61. *Thicken by simmering

64. Love, to Catherine Deneuve

65. Pigeon sound

67. Pianist’s exercise

69. Resembling a fish

70. Hawaiian Mauna

71. Smart candy?

72. Tire swing holder

73. Bruin legend Bobby

74. *Yummy reward

DOWN

1. Back of the boat

2. Staff symbol

3. Text messenger

4. Short version

5. Like number 1 to hydrogen

6. Besides

7. Opposite of paleo-

8. ‘70s music genre

9. Wheel in grandfather clock

10. ____-perspirant

11. Defender of skies

12. Count on

15. Growls angrily

20. What lighthouse does

22. Williams sister’s return

24. On account of

25. *Turkey action

26. Hitler’s Eva

27. Wispy clouds

29. *Incorporate an ingredient

31. Niels Bohr’s study object

32. Rock bottom

33. Star Wars attacker

34. Shepherds’ flocks

36. Sound at door

38. ____sack

42. Clearing in the woods

45. Viscous

49. Wood-shaping tool

51. Capybara, e.g.

54. GEICO’s mascot

56. Like a button, but more so

57. Cuckoo

58. Dubai dignitary

59. Departed

60. Debussy’s “Clair de ____”

61. Serengeti sound

62. *Preserve by adding salt

63. Old Norse texts

66. “____ the ramparts...”

68. D.C. time

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.