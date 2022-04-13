Looking Back

45 years ago, May 18, 1977
American Heart Association’s Northeast Indiana Chapter conducted its Annual Meeting and following a long tradition the Chapter recognized 14 Noble County High School students for scholarship and excellence in preparation of science projects. Elaine Elser Central Noble, received a grant from among the 15 awarded in the state. Other Heart Science winners were: Cheryl Brazzell, Scott Hile and Jeff Zawadzke of Central Noble and Stacy Fox, William Gokenbach, Les Showen and Lori Rhodes of East Noble. Noble County High School students received a total of $1,400 in Heart Fund science grants in 1977. More than $16,000 had been awarded to high school science students over the life of the program. Daniel Replogle, Central Noble, was represented again as a sponsor of student winning Heart Awards.
Genevieve McLallin and Marilu Hostetler of the Carson-Edwards-McLallin insurance firm of Wolf Lake, were on a one-week all-expense paid Caribbean cruise which they won as a result of their fine work with the agency.
Judge Robert Probst was one of the best judges in the state. Since his election, when he inherited a heavy load of cases, and an ever increasing number since taking office, he had administered justice in an exceptional manner. His decisions had gained state wide recognition. Many cases had been venued to the county due to the high standards he had achieved. The County was justly proud of Judge Probst. Having watched several Judges on the Circuit Court for several decades, including Judges Wrigley and Bodenhafer, both outstanding, Judge Probst ranked with the best.
Central Noble Seniors were graduating in ceremonies May 22, 1977 at the Wolf Lake Gymnasium. Ninety-six were graduating. Kathy Ketcham, daughter of Attorney and Mrs. Louis Ketcham of Albion was the valedictorian and Mike Zumbrun, salutatorian.
Mike Fraze, son of Attorney and Mrs. Charles Fraze had received his degree from Indiana University. Mike returned to Albion following his graduation but expected to return to Arizona where he would be employed in the technical production field.
Albion businesses advertising in this issue of the Albion New Era were: Cardinal’s Garage-General Car and Truck Repair-Welding-Wheel Balancing, Lester J. Cardinal; House of Spirits, Charles Musselman, Proprieter; Don’s Market; Jim’s Hardware; Truelove Brothers; Butler & Black Insurance; Frymier’s Sunoco Station; Excel Home Furnishings; Albion Production Credit Association; Fischer’s Village Pharmacy; Memorials, Justin W. Morr, Sr. and Robert J. Morr; Pete’s Barber Shop; Albion National Bank; Albion Shell Service; Albion Lumber Company; Brazzzell Funeral Home; Chain O-Lakes Rock Shop; John & Mid’s Restaurant; South Side Grocery; Reeve’s Standard Service; Noble County Co-op; and Federal Land Bank Association.
40 years ago, April 14, 1982
Central Noble School Board members Shirley Hile, Paul Glass, Jim McCoy and President Kay Truelove met with Superintendent James Shrock and Business Manager Roger Kryder in regular session. A GED was presented to a student, signed by Truelove and McCoy. Mineral deposits on the coils of the physical education area water heaters had led to repairs twice in the last three years. The cost of hte repair each time was $900. Three companies had bid on termite extermination of the Wolf Lake gym floor. The low bid was $781.
Web Pierce, in his Year’s Ago column, reported that it had snowed for five consecutive days beginning April 1, 1883. The same column reported that in 1879, there was talk of building a telephone line from Albion to Kendallville. The estimated cost of the project was $600.
There were 149,375 unemployment insurance claims in the state of Indiana in the week prior to April 14, 1982. The total included 27,621 extended benefits claims.
(Editor’s Note: In the most recent data, from the week period ending March 26, 2022, there were 3,226 initial unemployment claims and 21,706 ongoing.)
High series bowling scores were turned in by Dick Caskey (630), Van Baker (586) and Ron Winebrenner (576).
Egolf’s IGA advertised its grand opening sales, including round steak at $1.89 per pound, sirloin tips steaks at $2.59 per pound and 2-liters of Pepsi for 99 cents.
The Green Township Extension Club met at the home of Isabelle Maggart for an all-day meeting. President Mary Kirkpatrick led the pledge of allegiance. Laurance Tarney presented the safety lesson and Vesta Franks gave the devotions.
The Albion Fire Department underwent training with its new Hursts Jaws of Life rescue unit. Participants in the training included Tim Lock, Capt. Phil Jacobs, Fire Chief Larry Huff and bob Bckly. The car used in the training was donated by Leathermans.
25 years ago, April 16, 1997
The signing of a contract with the Lakeland School Corp. singled the end of Rick Gregg’s tenure as principal at Central Noble High School. Gregg had led the high school since 1991. “We have lost a real visionary,” said Superintendent George Stone.
Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Indiana Sheriff’s Association.
The Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District was hosting an open house for Barry Bortner in honor of his 23 years of service to the area.
Retiring Albion Town Marshal Gene Lock was honored for his 38 years of service by the Noble County Law Enforcement Association and Albion Town Council.
Central Noble Middle School regional science fair award winners were Elizabeth Steffey, junior division, first place in behavioral science; Jedediah Frey, first in chemistry; John Gensic, fourth in physics; and Brittany Woods, honorable mention in botany and microbiology. The competition was held at Tri-State University in Angola.
Central Noble baseball player Sean Fitzpatrick pitched a two-hitter as the Cougars defeated Howe Military, 8-1. Fitzpatrick also scored two runs and recorded a stolen base. Matt Spencer added three hits and scored three times.
