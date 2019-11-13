44 years ago, March 5, 1975
Don Bender, son of Clarence and Carol Bender, had joined the Air National Guard, and was stationed at San Antonio, Texas.
The Indiana University Bloomington list of January graduates included: Albion — Rosellen J. Franks, bachelor of arts in music education. Avilla — Wendy S. Beck, bachelor of science in education; and Leo J. Ley, bachelor of science in education. Kendallville — Carolyn Hovarter Stahl, master of science in education. Ligonier — Ruth E. Warren, master of science in education.
Vicki Moorhouse, fifth-grade student, had been selected February Student of the Month at Wolf Lake Elementary School. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Moorhouse. Vicki was interested in creative art. She was involved in 4-H work and enjoyed working with animals.
More than 1,500 stockholders and guests would be gathering in Indianapolis on March 5-6, 1975, for the 48th Annual Stockholders Meeting of the Indiana Farm Bureau Co-op.
More then 1,500 Republicans from across the county were expected to meet in Washington on March 6-8, 1975, with GOP leaders to chart the future of their party.
Dr. Richard Roush was president of the Albion Chamber of Commerce, with Roy Knapp, vice-president; Mrs. John Brazzell, secretary-treasurer; and Mrs. Gordon Derby, Robert Morr, Rev. Kenneth Foulke, Hermon Fisher, Joe Moorhouse and Larry Juiff, all members of the board of directors.
The marriage of April Pauline Wiley and Sgt. Alan Edward Billings was solemnized in the Merriam Christian Chapel with the Rev. Franklin Orr officiating.
25 years ago, Nov. 2, 1994
Scouts from local 3111 planted a Norway spruce at Hidden Diamonds Park. Over the years, the tree would grow and become the park’s official Christmas Tree. The participating Scouts would earn Forestry and Community Service patches.
The General Election was coming up on Nov. 8, 1994. In an opinion column, the best candidates for a better Noble County were listed as: Richard G. Lugar for U.S. Senator; Mark Edward Souder for U.S. Representative; Sue Ann Gilroy for Secretary of State; Morris Wooden for State Auditor; Joyce Brinkman for Treasurer of State; John Okeson for Clerk of Supreme Court; Joy Y. LeCount for State Representative 52nd District; Dorothy A. Hanneman for County Auditor; Glenn Allen for County Recorder; Doug Dukes for County Sheriff; Joseph L. Parker for County Assessor and Harold Troyer for County Commissioner First District.
Jason and Kim (Stringfellow) Miller were proud to announce the birth of their second child, Cory Robert, who was born Oct. 29, 1994. Cory was welcomed home by his sister Kasey, who was 3 ½ years old.
Air Force Airman Stephan Kneller had graduated from avionics communication and navigation system specialist course at Kessler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi. Kneller was the son of Staff Sgt. Robert Kneller and Dianna Kneller of Columbia City. He was a 1993 graduate of Columbia City High School.
Wendy Perlich, a senior on the Central Noble cross country team, placed eighth at the Manchester Semi-State meet. Perlich ran her third best time ever at 14:32 to advance for the first time to the finals.
Mr. and Mrs. James Wells were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary. They were married Nov. 24, 1969.
Tricia Clouse, Albion, was performing with the Ball State University Wind Ensemble. Clouse, a sophomore majoring in music education, played the bass clarinet.
10 years ago, Nov. 4, 2009
Gov. Mitch Daniels and Lt. Gov. Becky Skillman were presenting seven Noble County businesses with the Governor’s Century and Half Century Award in the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Albion New Era, Frick Lumber Co., Frick Services, Kraft Foods Global, Silgan Plastics, Superior Sample Co. and Star of the West Milling Company were among 97 Indiana Businesses who would receive the accolade for longevity and community services. The Albion New Era had published continuously since it was established in 1872.
Mike Clements with the Noble County Commissioners were stressing the importance of participation in the upcoming census. At his urging, the commissioners took action to form a committee made up of Noble County government officials and/or Noble County citizens to drive and oversee the census promotion campaign. The purpose of the committee was to educate the citizens of Noble County and encourage them to participate in the upcoming census.
The Noble County Council voted 4-3 to create a County Park Board. The purpose of the new board was to “aid in enhancing existing recreational facilities and programs.”
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were seniors Sierra Rice and Sage Knopp. Sierra made her presence known at the volleyball regional, spurring on the offense with solid all-around play. Sage ran in her fourth and final state cross country meet, finishing in 56th place.
The Central Noble Athletic Department and the Noble Township 4-H club congratulated senior Kody Forker. Kody started the season out strong for the Central Noble football team, was injured and came back as the season wound down. He was a major contributor in the Cougars’ sectional games, making his presence known time after time on defense as he rattled opposing ball carriers.
The Summit City Thunder participated in and won the sixth Annual Monster Mash softball tournament in Indy with 23 teams from all over Indiana. They only allowed one run against them in six games of bracket play. Team members were: Jessica Claxton from Leo High School, Mckynzi Grayless, Kennedy Forker and Darby Roe from Central Noble, Emily Gangwer from Columbia City, Courtnee LeFrebvre from North Miami, Lauren Ehle, Burgundy Price, Jaclyn Delagrange, Haley Hostetler and Mikeila Boroff from Woodlan and Brittan Carnahan from Lakewood Park.
