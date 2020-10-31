ALBION — Having an eye in the sky requires available boots on the ground.
The Noble County Sheriff’s Department recently accredited seven new operators for its two drones.
Used to find lost people, fleeing suspects or to put a unique perspective on crime scenes or crashes, for a time the department’s lone certified drone operator was Deputy Shafter Baker.
To operate a drone such as the ones possessed by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department requires certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.
The sheriff’s department began with two certified drone operators — Baker and then-deputy Brandon Chordas. Chordas left the department to become a West Noble school resource officer. Chordas has since moved on to become the corporation’s transportation director.
Chordas’ replacement as a drone operator, then-deputy Mike Polly, also left the sheriff’s department, leaving Baker as the only operator.
Now, the department will have five deputies, one detective and two support personnel certified.
“It gives us more options and the availability of personnel,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “It’s better to have multiple choices.”
Weber said he would like to add a third drone to be kept at the sheriff’s department.
The department’s drone program has proved invaluable to the department, and has found multiple suspects who have fled police through its infra-red capabilities. It was also used to find a woman who had been lost overnight in Pokagon State Park. The drone has helped locate missing juveniles and been used to find tracks through a cornfield which wouldn’t normally be visible at ground level.
“We need to use any tool we can to help people,” Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said. “Having that tool at hand is vital.”
According to Walker, there have been situations in which an armed suspect has been located by the drone, lowering the risk for officers who may have otherwise simply stumbled upon the suspect instead of knowing that person’s exact location.
Baker said photographs of a serious crash taken by the drone can be laid over a GPS mapping system to give exact measurements in minutes that could be normally take several man-hours to perform.
Weber sent Baker to a Drone Instructor Development Course held at Grissom Air Force Base to get him certified to teach the course to local deputies.
Nine deputies took the course, and as of Tuesday, eight of the nine had taken and passed a rigorous test put together by the FAA.
Baker’s course involved five days of classroom instruction, covering wide-ranging categories of aviation knowledge, including maintenance of the drone, weather effects and regulatory requirements.
The final test covered all of these categories and more.
“The FAA requires you to have a very broad knowledge of aeronautical information,” Baker said. “It’s a very comprehensive test for operating drones.”
Much of the coursework involved safe operation of the drones.
“They are safety orientated to the extreme,” Baker said of the FAA.
The drones weigh five pounds and can fly as high as 400 feet. An object that heavy falling from such a height could cause significant harm.
The ceiling of the drones has been set at 400 feet by the FAA because the low-flying limits of recreational aircraft has been set at 500 feet.
Drone operators or official observers are also required to keep a visual line of site.
Deputy Chase Gibson said he opted to take the training for its potential benefits to the department.
“I thought the drone would be an awesome tool,” Gibson said. “I’m a technology-type person.”
Gibson was surprised by the thoroughness of the coursework and testing.
“It covered a lot more material than I thought,” he said.
