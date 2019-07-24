WOLF LAKE — Wolf Lake Onion Days kicks off Wednesday, July 31.
The annual Wolf Lake festival celebrates everything “onion” in its four-day run.
Highlights from Wednesday’s schedule include the introduction of the grand marshal at 5:45 p.m. and the Kiddie King and Queen competition beginning at 6 p.m.
The pet show will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m., followed by a performance from the Merriam Chapel Puppets at 8.
A pizza-eating competition will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with cornhole tournament games beginning at 6. At 6:30 p.m., a talent show will be held in the pavilion. Karaoke with Mark Byall will commence at 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s list of activities includes tractor show registration beginning at noon. Onion judging will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a 5:30 p.m. cake walk on the ball court.
The crowning of Miss and Mr. Onion Days will take place at 6 p.m. on Thursday. The band Gunslinger will perform from 8-11 p.m.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, there will be a garden tractor pull at Central Noble Primary School.
Saturday’s events will also include a tractor show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Honey Badgers performing from 1-3 p.m., the annual parade begins at 5 p.m. with a pie auction taking place at 7:30 p.m.
The band Cheyenne will perform on the ball court from 8-11 p.m. Saturday to end the festival.
