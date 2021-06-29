STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD

ACROSS

1. *____ Code, or self-censorship guidelines for movies

5. Ship pronoun

8. ____ vera plant

12. Tiny piece of anything

13. Dateless one

14. Twist and distort

15. “Animal House” party garb

16. Cantatrice’s offering

17. Frost-covered

18. *Mary ____, star of 52 films and recipient of 1976 Academy Honorary Award

20. Rounded protuberance

21. Breaks off

22. Crime scene acronym

23. One who insists on implementing #1 Across

26. Anxiety, pl.

30. U.N. working-conditions agency

31. A-one

34. Do like exhaust pipe

35. Students’ dwellings

37. Between sol and ti

38. Parkinson’s disease drug

39. Larger-than-life

40. For the most part

42. ____ Aviv

43. Allow to rejoin

45. Between Paleocene and Oligocene

47. FEMA provisions, e.g.

48. *Instrument central to 1945’s “A Song to Remember”

50. Manage without help

52. *Marx Brothers’ 1933 classic

55. Florentine iris

56. Fourth largest Great Lake

57. *Hitchcock’s “The Man Who ____ Too Much”

59. Make children, biblical

60. Malicious look

61. Highest volcano in Europe

62. Object of worship

63. Always, in verse

64. Like happy people’s glasses

DOWN

1. *Humphrey Bogart’s Fedora, e.g.

2. At the summit

3. Hanna-Barbera anthropomorphic bear

4. Kellogg’s Sugar ____

5. Leather razor sharpener

6. Often used to pull #22 Across

7. Archaic expression of surprise

8. *Like “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”

9. Mary’s pet

10. Nabisco sandwich

11. Former times

13. *”The Snows of Kilimanjaro” type of adventure

14. Straining sound

19. Nautical measures

22. Party bowlful

23. Pressed beverage

24. Skip the big wedding

25. Waterwheel

26. *Drew Barrymore’s grandfather

27. What actors do

28. Mature, as in fruit

29. Like an expired cracker

32. Surveyor’s map

33. “Mai” follower

36. *Hattie ____, first African-American to win an Oscar

38. City in France

40. Prefix for central

41. Deep throat, e.g.

44. Middle

46. Slow ____ or pressure ____

48. Baby food, e.g.

49. More unfriendly

50. *Ginger’s dance and movie partner

51. Therefore or consequently

52. Mark for omission

53. Archaic “to”

54. Back-to-school purchase, pl.

55. ____-Wan Kenobi

58. *Bing Crosby’s 1944 movie “Going My ____”

