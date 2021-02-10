ALBION — The story starts — fittingly enough — with a trip to a basketball court.
The story peaks — just as fittingly — with a walk back onto the court nine months later.
In between? It would have been enough to break a lesser man.
But Tim Andrews is not a lesser man. Not by a long shot, not even a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer.
Andrews, 49, has worked for Noble REMC for 26 years. He’s coached basketball just as long, spending the last five years as an assistant coach with the Central Noble High School girls basketball program.
Andrews also is a husband, father and a Christian.
More than that, he is a gamer.
He didn’t know it at the time, of course, but on a February evening last year, everything on the outside was about to take a catastrophic change in his life.
To this day, the stroke he is still recovering from has left him with a decided hitch to his walking gait.
He can’t do much with his left arm. His left hand? He can ball it into a fist, but when he tries to spread his fingers back open, only the index finger obeys, the other four fingers simply can’t execute that particular play. Not yet, anyway.
But that’s the outside part, the physical part.
Inside Tim Andrews? It’s another game altogether. A more important game. THE game, one might say.
A game against the darkness.
And Andrews is winning. Winning big.
A stroke will transform you, no two ways about it, and in every important way, it’s changed him from a really good man into an even better one.
“I agree with that 100%,” wife Tera said.
Because it’s true — what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.
Feb. 10, 2019
The girls basketball season over, Andrews took his son Jackson to the high school to shoot some extra hoops.
They returned home, and Tim was making popcorn in the kitchen. He wasn’t alone. Wife Tera and daughter Lydia were there, sitting at the counter.
Tim started in on the dishes when suddenly his left arm started to feel heavy. Then his left leg had the same sensation.
Tim had been through enough training at work to figure out what was happening — he was having a stroke.
“I knew what it was as soon as I felt that,” he said.
Tim being Tim, he quietly — if awkwardly — made his way out of the kitchen.
“Without telling me, he made his way to the living room,” Tera said.
“I didn’t want to bother them,” Tim said of his family still in the kitchen.
He laid on the couch, hoping whatever it was that was happening would pass.
When it didn’t, he called for his wife. She suggested calling for an ambulance, but Tim said she could drive him from their Albion-area home to Parkview Noble Hospital.
With help from his kids, he got into his shoes and coat and was helped to the car.
By the time they neared the hospital, Tera could see her husband’s left side slump.
At the hospital, he received a medication given to stroke victims. Within 15-20 minutes, he said he had regained all of the feeling in the left side of his body.
“He made a full recovery,” Tera said. “I really felt we were out of the woods.”
As a precaution, Andrews was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for further testing.
“It all happened again,” Tera said. “He lost all motion on that side.”
“That’s when I lost my left side,” he said.
Tim asked for more of the medicine he’d initially been given at Parkview Noble, but we told he’d already received the maximum dose.
Recovery
He spent 21 days in the hospital and in-patient treatment.
“For the first week, I couldn’t sit up in bed without falling over,” he said.
Tim had had two neck surgeries in his past, had broken his hand once and leg twice playing basketball. But this was different. A bone could be felt healing. But to lose control of your muscles?
With 26 years of coaching experience, Tim was used to drawing up a play and seeing it executed.
“As a coach, you are in control,” he said.
Now, he couldn’t control his own limbs.
“I had a lot of things taken away,” Tim said.
He had physical therapy. Occupational therapy. Speech therapy. All of it was grueling. Progress was slow.
It brought him to a very bad mental state.
“He got to a pretty dark place,” Tera said. “His sadness. His struggle. He got very quiet. He didn’t complain.”
“You’ve got to fight that,” he said. “It’s a mind battle. It’s a big mind battle.”
How did he make it through those roughest of times?
His faith was a big factor.
“If I didn’t have a personal relationship with the Lord, I don’t know,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason. It doesn’t have to be for me. It could be lessons for the kids.”
When things got bleak, something would happen that would right his spirits, Tera said.
“God was so good,” she said. “There were encouragements right around the corner.”
Another big factor was family.
“I’m a very lucky guy with a great wife,” he said. The coronavirus, which brought a lot of families back together in close quarters, actually helped Tim in his recovery as his five children were able to spend more time with him once he was released from the hospital on March 3.
The support bloomed beyond his family. People from the community rallied to his side to show their concern.
“Nothing beats a small community like Albion,” Tim said. “They’ve reached out and been very supportive.”
Opposing coaches, people from his church, CN staffers and even some referees reached out to him.
“The encouragement has been amazing,” Tim said.
“People have been amazing,” Tera said. “They blew us away.”
There was another factor in his recovery.
There was Nov. 7.
That was the date the Central Noble girls basketball team would open its regular season vs. Bishop Luers.
For the last four years, Tim had been an assistant for Josh Treesh.
Treesh was another of those people who had frequently visited him at the hospital.
“I looked at Josh and said, ‘I’m going to be back, buddy,’” Tim recalled from one hospital visit. “I can’t thank him enough for letting me come back. He’s a big teddy bear. He’s just been outstanding.”
Prior to one physical therapy session, Tim’s phone buzzed with a message.
“I got a text from Josh,” Tim said. “He said, “Be elite,’ in therapy today.”
All the while, Tim kept one eye on that date — Nov. 7.
It wasn’t a given. Tim said 30% of the people who suffer the type of stroke he did don’t ever leave the hospital. Another 30% don’t survive the first year.
Nov. 7 was more than a girls basketball game that would open his daughter’s senior season. It was a goal. Something to reach for. More, something to pull him out of those dark depths when the darkness came.
God saved him. And his family. And basketball.
“I didn’t want to let Josh and the girls down,” he said. “My heart is with the basketball team.”
He returned home in a wheelchair on March 3. He graduated to a side walker and then a cane. And eventually, he was walking under his own power.
He returned to work May 18 for a few hours a day. By June, he was working full time.
He made that goal to be at his daughter’s final season opener. On Nov. 7, he walked out onto the hardwood.
“I wanted to come back,” he said. “I couldn’t wait to walk back out on that floor. Dang it, I made it.”
“That was Tim’s pure determination of wanting to get back,” Treesh said.
Treesh said two times a week, Tim would put in a full day of work at REMC, then head over for a physical therapy session. After that, sometimes came occupational therapy. Then he’d show up for practice.
Tim inspired everyone on Treesh’s staff.
The Nov. 7 walk onto the hardwood was a victory. But maybe he’d won the big game himself even before Nov. 7.
Long before the stroke, Tim was a good man. A caring man. A conscientious man, an understanding one, according to Tera.
“He stops and talks to everybody,” Treesh said. “That’s just the kind of person he was.”
It’s like the stroke has amplified all of those good traits, even as it has stripped him of some of his motor control.
“He feels things very deeply,” Tera said. “He’s a little quieter than he was before.”
It’s also made him more appreciative.
Before, he might have grumbled if he hadn’t gotten quite enough sleep the night before. Now, his perspective is more profound.
“I was able to get up today,” he said. “I’m moving.”
He has been one to count his blessings. The stroke has amplified that.
“He’s always had that,” Treesh said. “He appreciates that a lot more.”
The meaning of it all?
“Maybe it saved me from a heart attack that would have killed me right away,” Tim said. “It doesn’t have to make sense. I’m not in control.
“I don’t want it to be a waste. I hope it’s encouraged someone.”
“God is good. He is good all the time.”
And Tim Andrews isn’t just “good” after his stroke.
He is even better.
