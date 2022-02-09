Looking back

45 years ago, March 16, 1977
Army Private Carole M. Brewer, daughter of Mrs. Leone E. Brewer, completed an eight-week telephone switch board operator course at the U.S. Army Signal School, Ft. Gordon, Georgia.
Army Private David P. Sherman, whose wife, Cheryl, lives in Kendallville, departed for Germany for six months of temporary duty, where he would train with other members of his unit under the, “Brigade ‘75” Program.
An official at Chanute AFB, Illinois, announced the graduation of Tech. Sgt. Jimmy K. Wilmot from the U.S. Air Force’s weather specialist course conducted by the Air Training Command.
Sgt. Wilmot of Avilla was qualified to operate storm detection and weather communications equipment, and would serve at Williams AFB, Arizona. Completion of the course enabled the sergeant to receive academic credits through the Community College of the Air Force.
The contents of the books, “Albion Memories” were progressing. The history of Albion from 1908 to 1977 and many pictures you wouldn’t find anywhere were in it. The proceeds left over after the expense of publishing would be given to the Albion Park Board.
The fifth grade at Albion Elementary School held its annual Spelling Bee. Tammy Rimmel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elvia Rimmel, was the winner when she correctly spelled the word “beige” and then another word, “bicker.”
A surprise Silver Wedding Anniversary party was held for Paul and Helen Barcus at the American Legion Post in Albion. Paul and Helen were married in Las Vegas at The Little Church of the West on March 8, 1952.
Deputy Marshal Rickie L. Keirn of the Albion Police Department; Patrolman Greg Kenner of the Kendallville Police Department; and Deputy Gary L. Dial of the Noble County Sheriff’s Department were members of the 44th basic graduating class of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
From the women’s side article in this issue of the Albion New Era written by Susan Prickett she had this to say: “I think it is high time some of us took a thought to our roots and the pride we have in them. But I wonder if the entertainment industry would consider the saga of a typical mid-western family worth spending much time on showing.”
This came to our attention when the oldest granddaughter told of her interest in her roots.
She liked hearing that first records show her roots in this country were more than 200 years ago, men who came to this country to work in lumber and wood and pull themselves up by their own bootstraps. A whole bookfull of them fought in the American Revolution.
She liked knowing the great-great grandfather was a circuit riding minister who worked full time and then took the gospel as he believed it around the territory to settlers and Indians in all kinds of weather.
She liked knowing the Quakers members of her family were so active in the “underground railroad” that there is a house near Richmond which carries the family name and is a state memorial because it is considered of importance in history.
She liked knowing that ancestors nearly 900 years ago were fighting for men’s rights, and women’s too, by the way, and insisting on a recognition of that called a Bill of Rights. That hundreds of years ago her ancestors were proud of their Christian heritage and they were martyrs because of it. That they had nearly 2,000 years background in civilization and recognition of the importance of the Mosaic Law and the Christian Faith.
She and I are proud of our roots and will probably never get on television but have a lot to live up to we know.
We have taken our roots for granted.
That our family background can be duplicated by the thousands increases its interest and impact on Western Civilization.
It is highly important that we pass along to our descendants the facts of life. Start with yours.”
40 years ago, Feb. 10, 1982
New EMS 6 officers were Tim Cooper, liaison officer; Seri Auld, supply officer; John Auld, maintenance officer; and Rick Anderson, secretary-treasurer. The officers were selected by the unit.
The Noble County Commissioners put teeth in their new snow emergency warnings when they passed an ordinance that would call for a fine of $100 for anyone who drives a motor vehicle on county roads during an announced snow emergency.
The Noble County sheriff reported that the jail served 1,694 meals to 64 prisoners in the month of January. The department made seven investigations and received 100 complaints. There were 17 crashes investigated by county officers during the month.
The Central Noble boys basketball team defeated county rival West Noble in overtime, 61-60. Senior Brian Guthrie had a game-high 22 points for the Cougars. Dave Carson added 13 points in the winning effort, including the game-winning bucket in the final seconds of overtime.
Albion Elementary School honor roll honorees for first grade were Tricia Clouse, Becky Coats, Tina Coverstone, Butch Frey, Jennie Halsey, Dia Ley, Shawn Mendenhall, Michelle Moore, Casey Morr, Nicole Parker, Tara Reeve, John Robinson, David Roush, Heidi Stohlman, Nicole Wile and Crystal Williams. Seniors earning all A’s were Mark Kitt, Laura Kreider, Lisa Ladig, Jean Moore, Jackie Pickell and Lori Wilson.
25 years ago, Feb. 5, 1997
Alennea “Linn” Landis had assumed the duties of director of the Noble County Public Library system.
The Noble County Commissioners passed a resolution throwing their support to a coalition of agencies known as Advancing Indiana. The advocacy group is urging the Indiana General Assembly to consider additional funding for road maintenance and construction.
Noble County Sheriff Doug Dukes presented Noble County Commissioners Harold Troyer, Mark Pankop and Richard Winebrenner with a color-coded map of the county. Dukes had been encouraging the commissioners to order maps on which each township is printed in a different color.
Albion resident Sharon Leitch, the Albion Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year for 1996, made a $200 donation to the Center Stage Auditorium fundraising effort
Egolf’s IGA was advertising round steak at $1.59 per pound, and the same price for Swiss steak. Eckrich bacon was available for $2.49 per pound and Eckrich franks were being sold for $1.99 per pound. Two-liter bottles of Pepsi products could be purchased for 99 cents. Velveeta cheese was being sold for $4.99 for a 2-pound box. A 5-quart Big Dipper ice cream could be purchased for $3.33.
The Central Noble boys basketball team picked up wins over Lakeland (49-40) and a 49-47 win over Leo. Against the Lions, the Cougars were led by Slaven Franic’s 11 points. Matt Spencer added nine. Ryan Bricker and Nick Grawcock scored eight points apiece.
Central Noble sophomore wrestler Joe Lortie placed second in the 112-pound division at the East Noble Sectional to earn a berth in regionals.
