Airman James R. Mong, Kimmell, had graduated at Lowry AFB, CO., from U. S. Air Force weapons mechanic course conducted by the Air Training Command. The Airman, who was trained to load and inspect the weapons used in Air Force jet aircraft, was being assigned to George Air Force Base, Calif., for duty with a unit of the Tactical Air Command.
Staff Sgt. John E. Snellenberger, Kendallville, had re-enlisted in the U. S. Air Force at Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany.
Navy Airman Recruit Billy G. Fry, Kendallville, had graduated from the Aircraft Handling Course, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate School, at the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Lakehurst, N.J.
Marine Gunnery Sgt. William R. Adair, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ronald S. Adair, Cromwell, had been promoted to his present rank while serving at the Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, S.C.
Three young people at St. Mark’s were leaving for trips abroad. Cheryl Brazzell and Teresa Ebey were participating in a Lion’s Cultural Exchange and were traveling to France (Cheryl) and Japan (Teresa). Jeff Richter was joining 14 other Lutheran Youth of the L.C.A. on the Lutheran Youth Seminar to Africa.
Peggy Jo Derrow, daughter of Chester C. Derrow, Albion, and the late Mrs. Derrow, became the bride of Ronnie Lee Conley on June 14, 1975, in Rehoboth Community Church.
Mike McCoy of Noble County joined eight other 4-H Bicycle riders from northeastern Indiana in a 4-H Bicycle Express road trip, from Angola to the Hoosier 4-H Leadership Center at Lafayette. The 4-H Bicycle Express was a trip carrying Indiana State 4-H Foundations fund drive pledges. Noble County 4-H members set out to raise $2,000 toward the state goal of $200,000.
25 years ago, Feb. 22, 1995
The grand opening for the Albion Dairy Queen was scheduled for March 21, 1995.
Fourteen spellers representing the county’s elementary and middle schools matched their ability in the Noble County Spelling Bee at Wolf Lake Elementary School. In the final spell-down Erica Leitch, an eighth-grade student at West Noble, spelled the world “pretzel’ correctly after Derek Manon, a fifth-grader at Northside Elementary School in Kendallville, misspelled his word. Erica was declared the winner and Derek was runner-up.
Ensign Joseph W. Moorhouse of Albion was listed in stable condition at Naval Hospital, Corpus Christi, Texas, following his rescue from the water after he parachuted from an Aircraft seconds before it crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. Moorhouse, 24, was rescued from the Gulf within 20 minutes of the plane crash by a U. S. Navy search-and-rescue helicopter crew. The body of the flight instructor, Navy Lt. David J. Huber, 27, of Nashua, N. H. was found in the water about 23 hours later. It was Moorhouse’s eighth familiarization flight as a student aviator.
The Northeast Corner Conference (NECC) announced their All-Conference basketball team, included on the squad was CN’s Jennifer Grawcock. The Cougar center led her team in scoring, averaging 9.3 points per game, in rebounding at 6.5 boards a game and in blocked shots. Grawcock, a 5-11 sophomore, set a single season record for CN in rebounds and blocked shots. She was a two-year starter, and averaged six points a game as a freshman.
Athlete of the Week at Central Noble High School was Brett Freeman. Scoring 28 points in the Cougars’ 82-62 win over Prairie Heights senior Central Noble basketball player Brett Freeman became the number two all-time career scorer for Central Noble.
Wendy Perlich, a senior at Central Noble High School and Frank Pizana, West Noble senior, had been voted Senior Girl and Boy of the year by the Fort Wayne Track Club. The organization takes into consideration all outstanding runners in Indiana when making its annual selection. The award is based on performance throughout the season, character and academics. It was unusual for both recipients to be from Indiana, especially from the same county.
Skinner Lake in Jefferson Township, Noble County, produced a fish that was a 1994 record catch for Jerry Thomas of Garrett, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish of the Year Program. Thomas’s fish, a 20.88 lb., 43-inch long hybrid muskellunge, was caught on Nov. 5, 1994.
10 years ago, Feb. 24, 2010
Two unrelated fatal crashes claimed the lives of West Noble High School students on their way to school. Both were members of the senior class. A 1996 Ford Explorer driven southbound on U. S. 33 by 18-year-old Amanda L. Musser of Cromwell struck a utility pole and rolled over. Musser was ejected in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 1998 GMC pickup driven by 18-year-old Brandon Replogle of Kimmell was northbound on U. S. 33 and went out of control on the icy bridge deck. The pickup went left of center and was struck broadside by a southbound 1995 Ford truck. Replogle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Doug Harp officially announced that he would seek the Republican nomination for sheriff of Noble County in the 2010 primary election.
Randy and Erin (Geiger) Marks of Albion announced the birth of their twin daughters, Ava Venus and Alyssa Joan. Ava and Alyssa were born on Jan. 19, 2010 at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne. The twins were welcomed home by their big sister, Kaelyn, 5 years old.
Athletes of the Week at Central Noble High School were seniors Ethan Harris, Jeremy Altimus, Mike Tucker and Travis Clear. These fine athletes played the final game of their high school basketball career. Even though the Cougars came up short, the fans still showed their support for these players who had given their time and dedication to the Central Noble High School Basketball Program.
