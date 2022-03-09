ALBION — Sacrifice taste for a healthier eating option? Not on Kayla Martin’s watch.
Martin, 31, opened Hometown Mix on East Main Street in downtown Albion on Jan. 8, with her goal to offer the best of both worlds — tasty products that are actually good for you.
“We offer meal replacement smoothies, teas and energy bombs — a healthy alternative to energy drinks,” Martin said.
One patron told Martin she lost six pounds in one week by just substituting one of Hometown Mix’s smoothies for what she had been having for lunch on a regular basis.
“If you’re looking to have a healthier lifestyle — we’re the option for you,” Martin said. “You can have a guilt-free day.”
Hometown Mix is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, allowing customers to get a healthy boost to start to their day, as well as offering lunch and even supper options. Store hours on Saturday are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.
Even a year ago, it might have seemed a longshot for Martin to be an entrepreneur — at least to outsiders.
She had worked in human resources for eight years. She was attending Indiana Wesleyan to obtain her master’s degree in human resources.
Then, to help make ends meet while she attended school, she got a job with Nicoya Hall’s Blended Energy business in Kendallville.
An Albion native, working at the store made her think.
“I thought this place would be great in Albion,” Martin said.
She started looking for space in Albion to open her own shop. The location just east of the downtown became available.
“Everything just fell into place,” she said. “It made sense. I always knew I wanted to own my own place. I saw it as a perfect opportunity to do what I love and a sell a product that I love.”
Martin said Hall has been very supportive of her opening up her own healthy alternative business, and the two remain in close contact, sharing ideas with each other.
Products at Hometown Mix are broken down into two main categories: smoothies and energy bombs.
A typical smoothie contains 24 grams of plant-based proteins, 21 vitamins and minerals and only 200-275 calories — all with the sugars associated with a medium sized apple.
Smoothies are available in more than 50 different flavors, from ice cream, cheesecake, cookie crushers and coffee to fruity varieties. They are available in more than 50 different flavors.
Energy bombs, meant to replace common energy drinks, are sugar free, contain vitamins B and C and contain probiotics. There are three different main flavor types to choose from, ranging from sweet to inbetween to tart. With some as low as 20 calories, you’ll get all the flavor you want with very little of what you don’t.
Opening up a business during a pandemic has included its share of hurdles. And when it’s your first business enterprise...
“It’s been a bit challenging,” Martin said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have a great staff, a great team. I tell the girls I’m nervous every day. I just have to keep looking forward.”
She said she has gotten great support from Hall, her husband, who has his own business and her father, Nick Busche.
The area’s response has been encouraging, too.
“We have been very blessed by the community and welcomed,” Martin said.
