ALBION — Central Noble High School will be looking for a new varsity head coach for its football program.
Hayden Kilgore will be taking a position in another school corporation.
“It’s time for a change,” Kilgore said Monday. “To me it was the best decision. It’s not a hard-feelings sort of thing. The kids made it tough.”
Central Noble Athletic Director David Bremer said of Kilgore: “He did tender his resignation. He is going to another school to be a teacher.”
The resignation won’t be official until the school board accepts it on Dec. 19, the next regularly scheduled board meeting. The job opening will be posted at some point following that meeting.
Kilgore was 24 when the Central Noble School Board named him head coach in March 2020.
He coached the Cougars to records of 4-6 in 2020, 8-3 in 2021 and 2-8 last season, for a combined overall record of 14-17 in his three seasons at the helm.
A 2014 graduate of Churubusco High School, Kilgore did his undergraduate studies at Ball State.
After graduating, he coached middle school football at Churubusco, then joined Trevor Tipton’s staff as defensive coordinator in 2019.
The next season, he was the man calling the shots.
