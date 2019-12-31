THEME:

BEST-SELLING AUTHORS

ACROSS

1. Fresh talk

5. Jet follower

8. Sherlock Holmes’ assignment

12. U in I.C.U.

13. Tiny river

14. Fires

15. Weather ____

16. *”How to Make an American Quilt” author

17. Distinguishing feature

18. *Master of legal thriller

20. “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” singer

21. Keyboard key

22. G, in solfa

23. *Master of Western fiction

26. Flavorful rice dish, pl.

30. Former name of Tokyo

31. Broadcasting devices

34. Whiskey without water

35. Dried fruit and spices, in a pie

37. Member of Shoshonean people

38. Discombobulate

39. Drawn to light

40. Young traveler’s inn

42. “____ it or lose it!”

43. Hindu spiritual retreat, pl.

45. Chase away

47. Philosophical system

48. Single-cell protozoan

50. Home on a limb

52. *James Bond creator

54. Cafe option

55. Site of Taj Mahal

56. First queen of Carthage

59. Goes up or down

60. Jiffs

61. What accomplices do

62. 2 aspirin, e.g.

63. Old college one

64. Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday

DOWN

1. Blazer or Explorer

2. Baptist leader?

3. *”I ____ The Body Electric” by Whitman or Bradbury

4. Sound setup

5. Like a ballerina

6. “I do” spot

7. Thieve

8. *Master of romance and particularly prolific

9. Palm tree berry

10. Sleigh runners

11. Is, in Paris

13. Podium

14. Counter seat

19. Habituate

22. Female sib

23. Helping theorem

24. Bye, in Castile

25. Calendar unit of time

26. *William Shakespeare or Dr. Seuss

27. Sick and tired

28. Wrong answer adjective

29. *Her every novel was a best-seller

32. Abbott and Costello, Rocky and Bullwinkle, etc.

33. “____ all fun and games...”

36. *Master of detective novel

38. “My wife can vouch for me,” e.g.

40. Expression of doubt

41. Swellings

44. Daisy-like bloom

46. Summer shoe

48. *Master of the dime novel

49. Bryan Stevenson’s “Just ____”

50. Brussels’ org.

51. JFK or ORD postings

52. Like Usain Bolt

53. Hurtful remark

54. Dropped drug

57. Bear’s hibernation place

58. Pro baseball’s “Master Melvin”

