THEME:
BEST-SELLING AUTHORS
ACROSS
1. Fresh talk
5. Jet follower
8. Sherlock Holmes’ assignment
12. U in I.C.U.
13. Tiny river
14. Fires
15. Weather ____
16. *”How to Make an American Quilt” author
17. Distinguishing feature
18. *Master of legal thriller
20. “Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” singer
21. Keyboard key
22. G, in solfa
23. *Master of Western fiction
26. Flavorful rice dish, pl.
30. Former name of Tokyo
31. Broadcasting devices
34. Whiskey without water
35. Dried fruit and spices, in a pie
37. Member of Shoshonean people
38. Discombobulate
39. Drawn to light
40. Young traveler’s inn
42. “____ it or lose it!”
43. Hindu spiritual retreat, pl.
45. Chase away
47. Philosophical system
48. Single-cell protozoan
50. Home on a limb
52. *James Bond creator
54. Cafe option
55. Site of Taj Mahal
56. First queen of Carthage
59. Goes up or down
60. Jiffs
61. What accomplices do
62. 2 aspirin, e.g.
63. Old college one
64. Ash Wednesday to Holy Saturday
DOWN
1. Blazer or Explorer
2. Baptist leader?
3. *”I ____ The Body Electric” by Whitman or Bradbury
4. Sound setup
5. Like a ballerina
6. “I do” spot
7. Thieve
8. *Master of romance and particularly prolific
9. Palm tree berry
10. Sleigh runners
11. Is, in Paris
13. Podium
14. Counter seat
19. Habituate
22. Female sib
23. Helping theorem
24. Bye, in Castile
25. Calendar unit of time
26. *William Shakespeare or Dr. Seuss
27. Sick and tired
28. Wrong answer adjective
29. *Her every novel was a best-seller
32. Abbott and Costello, Rocky and Bullwinkle, etc.
33. “____ all fun and games...”
36. *Master of detective novel
38. “My wife can vouch for me,” e.g.
40. Expression of doubt
41. Swellings
44. Daisy-like bloom
46. Summer shoe
48. *Master of the dime novel
49. Bryan Stevenson’s “Just ____”
50. Brussels’ org.
51. JFK or ORD postings
52. Like Usain Bolt
53. Hurtful remark
54. Dropped drug
57. Bear’s hibernation place
58. Pro baseball’s “Master Melvin”
