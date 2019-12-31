Albion, IN (46701)

Today

Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 29F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 22F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.