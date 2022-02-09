Affordable. A gem in the neighborhood. Camaraderie. These are some of the words used by people to describe Augusta Hills Learning, Recreation and Community Center since it opened less than a year ago to serve the greater Albion community.
As a new year unfolds, Augusta Hills, which is located about two miles west of the courthouse on C.R. 300N in Albion, wants to engage with you, your family, coworkers and others in the community to help take advantage of a variety of programs and services designed to enhance physical, social, and emotional well-being.
Our extraordinary gymnasium, constructed last year, accommodates a variety of recreational and sports activities including basketball, pickleball, volleyball, as well as walking. Pickup games are scheduled each week. No matter the weather outside, there are activities indoors year-round to get active — and stay active!
In addition to the gymnasium and recreational opportunities, Augusta Hills also features “the “Lodge, a building that formerly served as a golf course clubhouse, plus a multi-purpose outbuilding. The Lodge provides multiple gathering and meeting spaces, restrooms, and a warming kitchen; the outbuilding provides a space for sheltered activities better suited to the outdoors. These spaces are available for rent (with discounts for facility members) and have been used over the past year by families, employers, and other individuals and organizations from across the county. Typical uses have included private celebrations, employee trainings, company and organizational meetings, holiday parties, yoga and other fitness and wellness programs and more.
Non-members are welcomed to enjoy free access to the Lodge when the center is open (and not reserved for private use) and may purchase day passes to use the gym for just $3 each!
We are also interested in hearing your ideas about programs you would like to see offered at Augusta Hills. Programmers may use the facility to educate, build social engagement, and more. If you have a talent or hobby to share, contact us about options to use the Lodge for a community program!
Augusta Hills is currently open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon; and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
A calendar on the center’s website provides up-to-date information about availability of spaces and scheduled activities.
