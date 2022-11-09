ALBION — The deck seemed stacked against the Central Noble girls basketball team midway through the third quarter vs. Bishop Luers Saturday night when senior Madison Vice went to the bench with four fouls and her squad trailing 26-25.
But the Cougars overcame that adversity to open their 2022-2023 campaign with a 44-38 victory over the Knights, paced by senior Meghan Kiebel’s game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds.
“The girls did what we asked them to do,” Central Noble coach Sam Malcolm said. “We did what we had to do to win.”
Vice added 10 points — all in the second half. Freshman post player Grace Swank added seven points and six rebounds.
Senior Abby Hile added five points and five rebounds.
Bishop Luers was paced by junior Addie Shank’s 11 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman Miley Wareing added 10 points and eight rebounds.
But Saturday’s win may have been decided by who didn’t score for Luers. Stopping junior Annika Davis came into the game was the primary defensive focus for Central Noble, according to Malcolm, who was his first game as a varsity coach.
“We were preparing for her, we really were,” Malcolm said.
Harris ended the game with only five points on 1-for-12 shooting from the field.
Vice got the assignment to guard Harris, but foul trouble shifted the burden to junior Kyleigh Egolf and sophomore Kierra Bolen.
Vice’s foul trouble seemed like big trouble when she drew her fourth with 3:17 to play in the third quarter.
Vice had fouled Wareing on a made bucket. Vice had to leave the game at that point, and Wareing completed the old fashioned three-point play to give Luers its first lead of the second half, 26-24.
Bishop Luers had outscored Central Noble 10-5 to that point in the second half, and Vice, the Cougars’ main ball handler and ninth on the program’s career scoring list, had to sit out the rest of the quarter. Momentum was square in the hands of the visitors.
“How do you win from that (scenario)?” Malcolm said.
That’s where the defense of Egolf and Bolen came into play. The duo combined to shut down Harris as Vice had been doing.
Offensively, the Cougars stepped up — particularly Kiebel.
After Vice left the court, Swank hit one of two free throws to make it 26-25. Egolf then scored to make it give Central Noble the lead at 27-26 with 1:43 remaining in the third.
Kiebel followed up with an incredibly athletic layup, dodging her way between a pair of Knight defenders to make it 29-26.
Central Noble had the ball as the clock wound down in the stanza, and Hile found Kiebel at the three-point line. Kiebel’s shot was true and the Cougars led 32-26 with eight minutes to play.
Malcolm brought Vice into the game at the 7:52 mark of the fourth, and she responded with a three-pointer to push the lead to 35-26.
Malcolm spent the fourth quarter switching out Egolf for Vice when Luers had the ball for the rest of the stanza.
Egolf responded by keeping Harris from getting on track.
Kiebel and Vice combined to score 10 points from there and the Cougars had a season-opening victory.
Malcolm was pleased with his team’s composure down the stretch, and the effort was there throughout. He has been emphasizing effort, energy and enthusiasm from day one, he said.
The Cougars have bought in.
“Culture wins ballgames,” Malcolm said.
Neither team shot the ball particularly well.
Central Noble was 14-for-27 from the floor for 37.8%. The Cougars were a combined 4-for-20 from three-point range.
Luers struggled even more, making 23.8% of its field goals and going 4-for-19 from deep.
Bishop Luers finished the game with 23 turnovers, compared to 19 for the Cougars.
The Knights won the rebound battle, 33-32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.