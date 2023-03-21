As always, John Bodey’s priorities were in the right order.
Family.
Job.
Coaching.
Bodey announced last week that he would be stepping down as the boys varsity basketball coach at Central Noble High School, citing increasing demands of his full-time private sector job.
The Central Noble school board accepted Bodey’s resignation during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
It’s a blow to the program, to be sure.
All Bodey has ever done at Central Noble is win. And win big.
In seven season as head coach of the Cougars, Bodey led his team to seven straight winning seasons, compiling an impressive 134-49 record.
That’s a winning percentage of 73.2%.
How many winning seasons had the Central Noble boys program enjoyed in the 10 years prior to Bodey’s arrival? One.
The best season was the 2021-2022 season when Bodey and the Cougars went 28-3, shared the Northeast Corner Conference regular season championship with Eastside, won the NECC Tournament and went on to be the Class 2A state runner-up. They also won semi-state, regional and sectional titles along the way.
CN was 18-7 in Bodey’s final season. The Cougars lost to Westview in the 2A Westview Sectional final and were the NECC Tournament runners-up.
The Cougars won two sectional titles under Bodey, also winning the 2A Westview Sectional in 2017. He led Central Noble to three NECC Tournament titles and the one NECC regular season title in 2022.
More importantly, Bodey put a product on the floor that the entire Central Noble community could be proud of. His teams worked hard. They played defense.
Bodey turned out respectful, team-oriented young men. He prepared them well for the future.
Not enough effort? Your playing time was diminished.
Selfish play? Grab some pine.
Bodey emphasized attributes that the work world cherishes and rewards.
And now what?
The rumor mill is already up and churning about Bodey’s replacement.
One rumor is that an AAU coach is interested in the job.
Central Noble fans can only hope it’s just that — a rumor.
There is a vast difference between AAU ball and high school basketball.
It’s not all about wins and losses (at least it shouldn’t be, though Bodey proved you could do things the right way and still be a winner), it’s not all about X’s and O’s.
A big piece of high school basketball is filling out your roster, not just recruiting as many studs as you can find.
Bodey was never short of players. His varsity and JV rosters were always full.
Central Noble returns six of its top seven players from last year’s 18-7 team.
Under the right leadership, the boys basketball team could be special next year. Very special.
Those players deserve a coach with high school coaching experience, someone who knows the IHSAA ropes, the season-long grind.
The community, which is always so supportive, deserves a coach with previous high school experience, too.
You don’t put a first-time jockey on a thoroughbred.
Central Noble should hire someone like, well, Bodey, whose emphasis on character and effort built something truly special in Albion.
Bodey told me this week he was 95% sure he was going to resign as the recently finished campaign ended.
He said criticism of his program reared its ugly head last week and that pushed him over the top and he resigned.
Bodey was too classy to elaborate on the criticism.
One can only imagine the usual gripes when you’re a basketball coach in a hoops-crazy state: my son isn’t playing enough, my son’s not getting enough shots.
Deplorable.
It’s Central Noble’s loss.
The decision to hang up his whistle was mainly about providing for his family, about spending time with them.
As a plant manager at Carlex in Ligonier, the pressure he is under is no little thing.
“Work has gotten busier,” Bodey said Monday. “The demands have gotten greater.”
Bodey has his priorities straight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.