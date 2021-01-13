Junior Varsity Boys Basketball
ALBION — Central Noble’s junior varsity boys basketball team defeated Garrett Friday, 40-33.
Brayden Kirchener led the Cougars with 12 points, followed by sam Essegian with 8, Spencer Adams with 8 and Conner Lemmon and Noah Shepherd each with 5. Kaiden Burkhart added two for Central Noble.
Seventh Grade Basketball
Cougars top Blazers
ALBION — The Central Noble boys seventh grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside Tuesday, 25-21.
The Cougars were led by Simeon Gard with 10 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks. Trey Shisler scored 7 points, had a team-high 6 steals and 2 assists. Nick Freeman battled through foul trouble to score 6 points, grab 3 rebounds and add 2 assists. Tyler Broom played a really nice game to add 2 points and 3 rebounds. Kyle Knafel and Keegan Knight both contributed with some key rebounds and steals on the night.
The Cougars defeated East Noble on Thursday, 28-12.
The Cougars were led in stats by Gard with 14 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Shisler scored 5 points, added 5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 blocks. Broom scored 3 points with 3 assists and a rebound. Knight scored 3 points and grabbed 3 rebounds. Freeman added 3 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Knafel, Hunter Halsey, Jaylen Erickson, Carson Kiebel and Evan Flory all played well and contributed to the win also.
Eighth Grade Basketball
Central Noble edges Eastside
ALBION — Central Noble’s eighth-grade boys basketball team defeated Eastside Tuesday, 36-30.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Carter Wilkinson with 14, Brody Morgan with 7, Jacob Chenoweth with 6, Ryne Keirn with 5 and Redick Zolman with 4.
On Jan. 7, Central Noble defeated East Noble, 39-16.
The Cougars were led in scoring by Wilkinson with 13, Zolman with 11, Morgan and Carter Meinika with 4 apiece, Matt Rocky with 3, and Chenoweth and Braxton Pieper with 2 apiece.
