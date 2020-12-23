INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, has been reappointed by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, to chair the Senate Committee on Natural Resources for the 122nd Indiana General Assembly.
Glick also will serve as ranking member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and the Senate Committee on Corrections and Criminal Law and as member of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and the Senate Committee on Rules and Legislative Procedure.
“Indiana’s land and water are some of our state’s greatest assets,” Glick said. “On the natural resources and agriculture committees, we will look at ways to continue protecting those resources and supporting our rural communities and state as a whole.”
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2021 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 17. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 4.
