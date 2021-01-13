STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: FAMOUS DUOS
ACROSS
1. *Timothy Q. Mouse’s friend, in Disney classic
6. River in Germany
9. Bridle parts
13. Whatsoever
14. Like tuna tartare
15. Forearm bones
16. Plural of #3 Down
17. Hardware store
18. “Gladiator” setting
19. *Ferb Fletcher’s stepbrother
21. *Mr. White’s unfortunate student
23. Welcome spot for weary traveler
24. It shall, for short
25. Cul de ____
28. Young herring
30. Dieter’s cuisine, for short
35. Gator’s cousin
37. French “place”
39. Chunk of iceberg
40. St. Louis monument
41. Like new TV set
43. Front of ship
44. Singular of loci
46. Additional
47. Reality TV’s Spelling
48. *Assistant to regional manager Michael Scott
50. Missing a limb
52. More, in Madrid
53. Like acne-prone skin
55. Pimple fluid
57. *Shirley’s roommate and fellow bottle-capper
61. *Rory Gilmore’s mom
65. Make an effort
66. Legal org.
68. Long stories
69. Scottish valleys
70. Doctor Dolittle, e.g.
71. *One of The Carpenters duo
72. Bone-dry
73. Opposite of WSW
74. Red or orange announcement
DOWN
1. Slightly wet
2. *Malone and Stockton of the ____ Jazz
3. Skirt length
4. Shrovetide dish
5. *Mary-Kate and Ashley
6. Geologists’ studies
7. *____ and cheese
8. Moved under the rug
9. “All ____, no bite”
10. Footnote word
11. *Amy Poehler’s comedic partner
12. Welsh alternative to Siobh·n
15. Was almost out of gas, e.g.
20. Source of indigo dye, pl.
22. “____ Be Home For Christmas”
24. In the best possible way
25. Coffee burn, e.g.
26. *Bow and ____
27. Spherical bacteria
29. *Corona’s main squeeze?
31. What willow did
32. Read-only chip
33. Greek bazaar
34. *Clark’s fellow traveler
36. College party chant
38. Celestial bear
42. Dancer’s beat
45. Daisy dukes, e.g.
49. “Wizard of Oz” man
51. Archimedes’ exclamation
54. Furlough
56. Flower part
57. Frog delicacy
58. Wheel shaft
59. Swerve
60. European sea eagle
61. *David and Paul on the “____ Show”
62. Italian currency, pl.
63. Maple genus
64. Negative contraction
67. *Jerry’s fellow treat-maker
