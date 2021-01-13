STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: FAMOUS DUOS

ACROSS

1. *Timothy Q. Mouse’s friend, in Disney classic

6. River in Germany

9. Bridle parts

13. Whatsoever

14. Like tuna tartare

15. Forearm bones

16. Plural of #3 Down

17. Hardware store

18. “Gladiator” setting

19. *Ferb Fletcher’s stepbrother

21. *Mr. White’s unfortunate student

23. Welcome spot for weary traveler

24. It shall, for short

25. Cul de ____

28. Young herring

30. Dieter’s cuisine, for short

35. Gator’s cousin

37. French “place”

39. Chunk of iceberg

40. St. Louis monument

41. Like new TV set

43. Front of ship

44. Singular of loci

46. Additional

47. Reality TV’s Spelling

48. *Assistant to regional manager Michael Scott

50. Missing a limb

52. More, in Madrid

53. Like acne-prone skin

55. Pimple fluid

57. *Shirley’s roommate and fellow bottle-capper

61. *Rory Gilmore’s mom

65. Make an effort

66. Legal org.

68. Long stories

69. Scottish valleys

70. Doctor Dolittle, e.g.

71. *One of The Carpenters duo

72. Bone-dry

73. Opposite of WSW

74. Red or orange announcement

DOWN

1. Slightly wet

2. *Malone and Stockton of the ____ Jazz

3. Skirt length

4. Shrovetide dish

5. *Mary-Kate and Ashley

6. Geologists’ studies

7. *____ and cheese

8. Moved under the rug

9. “All ____, no bite”

10. Footnote word

11. *Amy Poehler’s comedic partner

12. Welsh alternative to Siobh·n

15. Was almost out of gas, e.g.

20. Source of indigo dye, pl.

22. “____ Be Home For Christmas”

24. In the best possible way

25. Coffee burn, e.g.

26. *Bow and ____

27. Spherical bacteria

29. *Corona’s main squeeze?

31. What willow did

32. Read-only chip

33. Greek bazaar

34. *Clark’s fellow traveler

36. College party chant

38. Celestial bear

42. Dancer’s beat

45. Daisy dukes, e.g.

49. “Wizard of Oz” man

51. Archimedes’ exclamation

54. Furlough

56. Flower part

57. Frog delicacy

58. Wheel shaft

59. Swerve

60. European sea eagle

61. *David and Paul on the “____ Show”

62. Italian currency, pl.

63. Maple genus

64. Negative contraction

67. *Jerry’s fellow treat-maker

