ALBION — Junior high fall sports photos will be taken beginning at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Noble High School.
Athletes are to wear their uniforms and are encouraged to be on time.
There will be two cameras operating.
Camera 1
• 3:30 p.m. Junior high football on the football field
• 3:45 p.m. Unified football on the football field
• 4 p.m. Junior/senior high school cross country on the football field.
• 4:15 Cheerleading on the football field.
Camera 2
• 3:30 p.m. Eighth-grade volleyball in the auxiliary gym
• 3:45 p.m. Seventh-grade volleyball in the auxiliary gym
• 4 p.m. Sixth-grade volleyball in the auxiliary gym
• 4:15 p.m. Middle school soccer on the soccer field.
If it rains, all photos will be taken inside, according to Central Noble Athletic Director Dave Bremer.
