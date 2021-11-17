ALBION — A skate park at Hidden Diamonds Park may be at least a year away from becoming a reality, but on Nov. 9, the Albion Town Council made a home for fundraising efforts to get it built.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding to establish a fund for that purpose at the Noble County Community Foundation.
For a fee of 2%, the foundation will take in monies raised for the effort and will assist in fundraising.
The council named Noble County Parks Department Superintendent Casey Myers, Town Manager Jacob Ihrie and Clerk-Treasurer Carol Selby as signatories for the fund. All three would be required to a sign a document to get a disbursement for the fund.
Myers also updated the council on the plans for the southern part of Hidden Diamonds which has yet to be developed. The project is happening with the assistance of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Myers was told by a representative of that agency that establishing a wetland as part of the 20-acre parcel may be possible through a mitigation agreement.
A person who develops land that had housed a wetland is required to create another wetland to offset the loss. Albion could potentially be the recipient of such a mitigation, but that is far from a surety, Myers said.
Myers also reported on Nov. 8 that the town would be putting up Christmas lights on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Councilwoman Chris Magnuson said the project will benefit from eight Central Noble High School National Honor Society members who have agreed to volunteer.
Street Department Superintendent Corey Miller reported to the council that the town’s 50-50 sidewalk replacement program had been completed for the year. And as of Nov. 9, approximately 75% of the paving projects on East Hazel Street and Hickory and York streets had been completed.
Town Manager Jacob Ihrie said he was writing a letter to the corporate owner of the Albion Dairy Queen after town work crews had been called to address a plugged sewer line recently.
“It seems to happen two or three times a year,” Forker said.
Ihrie said his letter would detail the steps the town could take if the problems persist.
Forker said he believed the issue wasn’t grease clogging the line, but a byproduct of the ice cream making process.
The Albion Town Council also filled its two vacancies on the Albion Municipal Building Corp. Tom Jellison and Emma Spink were named to the corporation, which is a requirement for large-ticket builds by the town, including new buildings and other capital projects. The town’s municipal building corp. had not been utilized since its current municipal building was refurbished in 2006.
The other member of the building corp. is David Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.