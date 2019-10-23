STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: CLASSIC CHILDREN’S BOOKS

ACROSS

1. Tetanus symptom

6. *Giant bird of “One Thousand and One Nights”

9. Cooking grease

13. Home to Buccaneers

14. Major division of geological time

15. Dressmaker’s measurement

16. Brown, Dartmouth and Yale, e.g.

17. “To ____ is human”

18. Provide, as with some quality

19. *Brian Jacque’s fictional world

21. *One of Mr. Popper’s visitors

23. Like a fox?

24. Play charades

25. International Monetary Fund

28. Reproductive structures

30. 7th planet from the sun

35. *Arnold Lobel’s “Mouse ____”

37. Approximately, two words

39. 50th state greeting

40. Cannonballs to cannon

41. Big Dipper shape

43. Niels ____ of quantum physics

44. Change the Constitution

46. *Hugo Cabret’s “wheel”

47. Arctic jaeger

48. *a.k.a. Caroline Augusta Woodlawn

50. ‘70s hairdo

52. “Be quiet!” — onomatopoetically speaking

53. Like never-written story

55. Mining product

57. *”Roar of ____, Hear My Cry”

61. *”The ____ in Times Square”

65. A variety show

66. *Peter Parker’s Aunt

68. Escape

69. Signs of things to come

70. Military activities

71. Burdened

72. Black or green, hot or cold, pl.

73. No longer working, abbr.

74. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” trick

DOWN

1. Cookbook direction

2. Make way?

3. In the thick of

4. What Old Faithful does

5. Indian spice mix

6. Movie roll

7. Hockey legend Bobby

8. Plural of carpus

9. Carol on Christmas Eve

10. Pakistani language

11. Evening purse

12. *”That Was ____, This Is Now”

15. Plural of genus

20. Popular disinfectant

22. Second-largest bird in world

24. Error in a card game

25. Babel or Stern

26. *____ Beaumont in “Savvy”

27. Was furious

29. Rugged rock

31. Priests’ robes

32. Located near crannies?

33. Yeah or aye

34. *Plain and tall one

36. *”The Witch of Blackbird ____”

38. *”The Series of Unfortunate Events” villain

42. Fielding mistake

45. Type of semiconductor, pl.

49. *”But I heard him exclaim, ___ he drove out of sight”

51. Bay windows

54. Knight’s shiny garb

56. “Bravo! Bravo!”

57. *Mother Goose’s “Dame ____ and Her Cat”

58. Part of hemoglobin

59. Iris holder

60. *Miss Clavel and such

61. Benign lump

62. Spiral-horned antelope

63. Biblical paradise

64. Backpacker’s shelter

67. *Ivan of “The One and Only Ivan”

