STATEPOINT CROSSWORD
THEME: CLASSIC CHILDREN’S BOOKS
ACROSS
1. Tetanus symptom
6. *Giant bird of “One Thousand and One Nights”
9. Cooking grease
13. Home to Buccaneers
14. Major division of geological time
15. Dressmaker’s measurement
16. Brown, Dartmouth and Yale, e.g.
17. “To ____ is human”
18. Provide, as with some quality
19. *Brian Jacque’s fictional world
21. *One of Mr. Popper’s visitors
23. Like a fox?
24. Play charades
25. International Monetary Fund
28. Reproductive structures
30. 7th planet from the sun
35. *Arnold Lobel’s “Mouse ____”
37. Approximately, two words
39. 50th state greeting
40. Cannonballs to cannon
41. Big Dipper shape
43. Niels ____ of quantum physics
44. Change the Constitution
46. *Hugo Cabret’s “wheel”
47. Arctic jaeger
48. *a.k.a. Caroline Augusta Woodlawn
50. ‘70s hairdo
52. “Be quiet!” — onomatopoetically speaking
53. Like never-written story
55. Mining product
57. *”Roar of ____, Hear My Cry”
61. *”The ____ in Times Square”
65. A variety show
66. *Peter Parker’s Aunt
68. Escape
69. Signs of things to come
70. Military activities
71. Burdened
72. Black or green, hot or cold, pl.
73. No longer working, abbr.
74. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” trick
DOWN
1. Cookbook direction
2. Make way?
3. In the thick of
4. What Old Faithful does
5. Indian spice mix
6. Movie roll
7. Hockey legend Bobby
8. Plural of carpus
9. Carol on Christmas Eve
10. Pakistani language
11. Evening purse
12. *”That Was ____, This Is Now”
15. Plural of genus
20. Popular disinfectant
22. Second-largest bird in world
24. Error in a card game
25. Babel or Stern
26. *____ Beaumont in “Savvy”
27. Was furious
29. Rugged rock
31. Priests’ robes
32. Located near crannies?
33. Yeah or aye
34. *Plain and tall one
36. *”The Witch of Blackbird ____”
38. *”The Series of Unfortunate Events” villain
42. Fielding mistake
45. Type of semiconductor, pl.
49. *”But I heard him exclaim, ___ he drove out of sight”
51. Bay windows
54. Knight’s shiny garb
56. “Bravo! Bravo!”
57. *Mother Goose’s “Dame ____ and Her Cat”
58. Part of hemoglobin
59. Iris holder
60. *Miss Clavel and such
61. Benign lump
62. Spiral-horned antelope
63. Biblical paradise
64. Backpacker’s shelter
67. *Ivan of “The One and Only Ivan”
