ALBION — The Noble County Park Board still wants to better utilize Elkhart River as a recreational asset for the residents of Noble County — and those who would visit.
But the river’s designation remains a thorn in the organization’s side.
Several months ago, the board hosted state Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, at one of its meetings.
The topic of the Elkhart was front and center during that meeting.
Noble County Park Board President Scott Allen recently spoke with Abbott, who said he had investigated the matter with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Unfortunately for the park board, the conversation went as expected.
“As we thought, the Elkhart River has no designation,” Allen said.
There are two types of rivers in Indiana, ones the state considers navigable and those it considers non-navigable.
Rivers that carry no official designation are assumed to be non-navigable.
And that designation is not friendly to those who want to see more recreational boating opportunities on the river.
“The water is still state water, but you can’t be out on the land,” Allen said.
Not being able to touch foot on the river bottom or on the shoreline makes cleaning debris from the waterway nearly impossible without permission from landowners.
Should the river be deemed navigable, boaters would not only be able to step out onto the bottom of the river, but would have limited access to the shoreline — roughly to the high water mark.
On the bright side, Abbott told Scott that the Department of Natural Resources had no issue with the park putting in an additional boat ramp. The board had been in at least limited conversation with the CSX Railway Corp. which owns a piece of land which may be suitable for a boat ramp.
The land in question is on C.R. 330N, west of Albion. The 13.68-acre property is owned by CSX, and Ken Hughes had been in talks with the railroad about using roughly half of that land to create an access road and parking area to allow people with canoes and kayaks to enter the river there.
Hughes has since left his county post to take a position in his hometown in coastal Georgia.
The Noble County Planning Department has not been able to find any copies of correspondence between Hughes and the railroad.
New initiative
The board has also begun a new initiative to highlight each month one of the county’s many outdoor recreational opportunities.
“Noble County has many wonderful recreational opportunities that people just don’t know about,” Allen said. “The parks board wants to encourage residents to experience what we have. Especially under current COVID-19 concerns, these parks, preserves, and lakes allow people to get outdoors with minimal risk.”
The first recreational location featured by the Noble County Park Board was submitted by board member Jim Haddock.
Recreational Opportunity of the Month
Lonidaw Nature Preserve
Kendallville, Indiana
Lonidaw is a Native American name meaning “Spirit Queen of the Woods.” It is named for the wife of a Potowatomi chief. It consists of 30.2 acres and was acquired by Acres Land Trust as a gift and in memory of Dr. I. H. Lawson in 1979.
Directions: From Kendallville at U.S 6. and Main Street, take U.S. 6 east 1 mile to Kammerer Road and turn left (north). Travel 0.8 miles, past Detering Nature Preserve, to C.R. 1000 E (Allen Chapel Road) and turn left (north). Travel 0.25 miles to the preserve on the left. One can easily hike the circular trail system in about an hour or so. For maximum color, visit in the fall.
Come hike at Lonidaw if you wish to view a couple of outstanding geological features. The first is a small circular lake termed a “kettle” which was created by the retreating Wisconsin Glacier about 14,000 years ago. Kettle lakes are formed when melted ice slowly fills large depressions as the glacier retreats during warming periods. There are 450 such lakes in Indiana and all are found in the northern third of the state.
Also found at Lonidaw is a geological feature known as an esker, or elevated ridge, a visible sign of glaciation, too. Eskers form as the result of outwash formed by subglacial streams at the glacier’s base. Eskers consist primarily of sand and gravel deposits.
As you follow the trail beyond its entrance you will encounter a heavily wooded, elongated esker (ridge) running east-west. Mammoth trees include sugar maple and American beech. The esker bisects the low valleys to the north and south. Lowland trees are dominated by walnut, hackberry, red elm, and sugar maple. A few sycamores are found adjacent to the major stream running eastward to the kettle lake (Whitford). Many trees in the preserve are majestic — approaching 90+ feet in height. Both the highlands and lowlands are also replete with wildflowers during the spring.
A very striking feature of the preserve is the aftermath of storm damage that occurred approximately 20 years ago and primarily affected the largest trees. This damage appears as narrow swaths of destruction where wind velocity was particularly intense. This is visible primarily along the high ridges; looking closely you will see that many of these fallen trees are American beech. Beeches have a reputation for being very shallow-rooted and are therefore susceptible to high winds. In contrast, the trees of the surrounding lowlands largely escaped damage and are mostly intact.
As we learn from experiencing the natural world, nature often takes away but then gives back — sometimes in a different form. As we walk among the devastated beech we see that a new world of fungi are encrusted on many of the beech trunks. The cycle of life goes on ...
Lonidaw Nature Preserve is administered by Acres Land Trust.
Welcome to the discussion.
