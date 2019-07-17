ALBION — If you are looking for something to do this summer, add taking part in Albion-opoly to your schedule of activities.
Sponsored by the Albion S.T.A.R. Team, Albion-opoly is a live version of the popular board game and it will take place on Friday, July 26, around courthouse square in Albion. The sidewalk around the Noble County Courthouse will be converted to represent the game board.
Teams of up to five members may register in advance by contacting Mary Ann Troutner at troutners4@gmail.com or just come out that evening and sign in starting at 5 p.m. at the registration table located at the northwest corner of the square. Play starts promptly at 6 p.m.
There is no fee for team entry this year, but each Albion-opoly team member is asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation for the Central Noble Food Pantry.
Each team is to design its own game piece which will be moved around the game board. Be creative — your team’s piece might just be judged the Best Game Piece and win a prize.
Local businesses and individuals who sponsor a square on the game board are also encouraged to decorate their square. A prize will be awarded for the Best Decorated Square.
Come out and meet Mr. Albion-opoly — Albion’s Steve Lemish. Scott Cole will be the MC, Carla Fiandt will be the banker and Scott Archer will kick-off the evening by singing the National Anthem.
Don’t miss out on the fun and challenges of Albion-opoly. See you and your team on July 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.