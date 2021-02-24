ALBION — It’s not just simple courtesy.
Removing the snow from a fire hydrant could be a life-or-death decision, according to Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber.
An Albion pumper truck rolling onto the scene of a house fire carries approximately 750 gallons of water. With a pumping power of 1,500 gallons per minute, that pumper has 30 seconds of water supply.
Without a steady supply of water, that could mean the difference between saving water for rescue operations if necessary, and saving a structure.
“I have to be very conservative with my water if I know I don’t have ready access to a fire hydrant,” Amber said. “Math and time aren’t in our favor.”
Amber can pinpoint the location of any hydrant in the town with GPS, but if that hydrant is covered with snow, valuable minutes may be lost clearing it so firefighters can get it hooked up. Because shovels aren’t normally a first-response item, there is additional time lost finding and unloading them from the truck.
Also, small departments don’t have the extra manpower to even put two firefighters on shoveling duties for a hydrant.
Fortunately for Albion residents, finding hydrants normally isn’t an issue thanks to the Albion Water Department.
“Our Water Department does a great job of keeping our fire hydrants accessible and ready to use,” Amber said.
A sudden heavy snowfall such as what occurred last week could put the water department behind.
Amber said another issue which can crop up this time of year is frozen hydrants. Again, he said the Albion Water Department does a great job of making sure that hydrants are properly drained when tested. If firefighters have to use a hydrant to fight a blaze, they make a point of letting the water department know so hydrants can be properly drained.
A change in design has made spotting hydrants a little more difficult — and a little more easy to be hidden by snow.
“Anymore in neighborhoods, nobody wants a bit old ugly fire hydrant in their neighborhood,” Amber said.
So officials are going to smaller models that are built closer to the ground.
“Not much snow is required to hide these things,” Amber said.
Albion has some of these shorter, more squat fire hydrants, but the water department has placed small red flags on them to make them more noticeable.
